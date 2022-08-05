Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’

Lisa Rinna acknowledged her negative social media behavior this week, telling Andy Cohen that she knows she’s been a “nightmare” after he accused her of being a “disaster.” The reality star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” this week and dove right into it with Cohen after he said there were “so many questions, I don’t even know where to start.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she hadn’t been on WWHL in a long time to which Cohen replied, “I know, and you’ve been making a lot of trouble for yourself. The social media, man…”

Rinna answered right away, “I know. I’m such a freaking mess, I’m a freaking mess. Call me whatever you want.” Cohen didn’t hesitate to call out the RHOBH star, saying she was a “disaster” and then a “double disaster.” Rinna replied:

Call me that. I am, it’s true. I have been, Andy I’ve just been a nightmare right now, that’s all I can tell you. I have been a flipping nightmare, I know it, I acknowledge it. I have tried to fix it as much as I can… I’m fully self-aware that I am a mess right now, I’m just a mess. So, let’s hope it gets better.

Cohen appeared a bit skeptical of Rinna’s response and told her, “Let’s hope,” before adding, “You know what the funny thing is? It’s all in your hands. It’s all in your control.” She answered, “I know!”

Rinna Previously Apologized for Some of Her Bad Comments on Social Media & Said She Was Still Grieving Her Mother’s Loss

Rinna recently apologized on Instagram for some of her bad behavior on social media, telling followers she was still grieving the death of her mother Lois, who died in November 2021 at the age of 93. The episode of RHOBH covering that time period aired earlier this summer and showed Rinna trying to come to terms with her mother’s death after she suffered a stroke.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” she wrote on Instagram, according to People‘s transcript as the post is now deleted. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

“I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more,” she continued. “I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it.”

Rinna Made Some Controversial Comments in June & Faced Racism Allegations

The Bravo star caught heat from fans after she made comments on Instagram about feuding with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais, who is RHOBH’s first Black housewife, said the season 12 newbie Diana Jenkins was “uneducated” after Jenkins made a comment about a Black woman on Instagram, Today reported.

Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story (before later deleting the post), “We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. That’s bulls***. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes.”

She then attacked the new Bravo show “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” writing, “And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p****** are Go watch Dubai.” Several RHODubai stars lashed out at Rinna for that call-out, such as Chanel Ayan, who wrote, “Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth.” Caroline Brooks posted, “Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful.”

