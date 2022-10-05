Andy Cohen, Bravo Issues Statement Following Icon’s Death

Bravo and Andy Cohen have both issued statements following the death of a country music star.

On October 4, 2022, Loretta Lynn died, according to CNN. The 90-year-old country music star was best known for her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” which was eventually the name of the movie made about her life starring Sissy Spacek in 1990.

WWHL Issued a Statement for the Country Music Icon Following Her Death: ‘Loretta Lynn Was the Epitome of the American Dream’

Loretta Lynn was the epitome of the American dream with her trailblazing journey from coal miner’s daughter to country music legend. We celebrate her legacy & treasure the moments she spent in the #WWHL Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/tbXbKpk8zL — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 4, 2022

Andy Cohen also shared his condolences writing, “A true honor. Legend. #LorettaLynn.”

