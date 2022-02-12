Andy Cohen recently gave an update on dating and where his love life is these days. The Bravo boss made the comments when he was asked about his friendship with John Mayer a week after the musician made a touching speech at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I’ve asked him for dating advice,” Cohen, 53, spilled to Access Hollywood. He was asked if the advice is about Mayer’s opinion on a certain person and Cohen said, “no, not that.” He continued, “I asked him a few months ago, there was this situation I was in. And I said ‘what do you think about this,’ and he just set my head straight!” He was asked for more details but Cohen didn’t elaborate any further on the situation he found himself in.

He added that Mayer, on the other hand, doesn’t ask him for dating advice. Cohen said he sees Mayer eventually settling down with a writer, “someone surprising.” He said, “I see him with like, some reporter from the ‘Wall Street Journal’ or something.” Here is the clip:





Play



Video Video related to andy cohen speaks out about his love life 2022-02-12T12:08:30-05:00

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cohen Has Also Opened Up About What He’s Looking for in a Partner

Cohen also spoke about what he’s looking for in a partner and revealed in a conversation with Extra before Mayer’s SiriusXM concert on February 9 that they’re both “kind of ready to settle down, in a weird way.” He added, “I mean, I’m fairly settled, I have a son.”

In terms of a potential partner, Cohen kept it simple, telling the outlet, “I’m just looking for a great guy… Good, responsible man.” His remarks are in line with what Cohen said back in April 2021, when he spoke with Wendy Williams about dating as a single father.

“Being single is okay,” he told the host. “I feel like I was a lot to handle when I wasn’t a parent. And now, meeting people, in my mind, it’s so heavy.” He said now, potential partners are not only dating him but have to also consider his son, and he does as well. “So it seems like a lot,” he explained.

His Son Is 3 Years Old & Cohen Said It Would Be Great to Have Another Child

Cohen’s son Benjamin turned three last week, the same day as Cohen received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Extra asked if he was planning on growing his family and he replied, “That would be great. I mean, we’ll see.” Cohen said in 2021 that he was still thinking about it because he’d love for his son to have a sibling.

In November 2021, Cohen told People, “it’s great, so far so good,” in terms of raising Ben as a single dad. “I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out, and he makes it really easy. He’s a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun. I learn things every day.”

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season