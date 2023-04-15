Andy Cohen Poses With ‘Princess’ Daughter Lucy Ahead of Her 1st Birthday

Andy Cohen loves being a girl dad. The Bravo host shared adorable new photos of his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, just two weeks before her first birthday – and it’s clear she’s a daddy’s girl.

Cohen welcomed Lucy on April 29, 2022 via surrogate. The baby girl arrived three years after Cohen’s son, Benjamin Allen, was born according to Us Weekly.

And while Cohen has taken to covering Ben’s face in photos now that he’s old enough for preschool, he still has no problem showing off his baby girl.

Andy Cohen Shared Photos of Baby Lucy Wearing a Sparkly Princess Crown

In April 2023, Cohen posted to Instagram as she posed with Lucy. The baby girl was seated in her high chair while wearing a sparkly star-topped crown and a red bib that said “These fools put my cape on backwards.” In the first photo, the blue-eyed baby stared straight at the camera as her adoring dad looked at her. The second pic featured Lucy smiling at her daddy.

Cohen captioned the pic with, “My [princess],” using an emoji.

Several famous friends from The Real Housewives world reacted to Cohen’s photos.

“Soooo adorable 🥰 and a mini you,” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“Beyond. Yes – super gorgeous- we see you flying. ❤️,” wrote “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow.

“Those eyes so beautiful 😍,” added Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Cutest crown,” wrote RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke.

“I need that crown,” added Paris Hilton, the daughter of RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton.

Andy Cohen is Having Fun Styling His Daughter

Cohen clearly knows how to pick out a boss bib, but he’s also had fun experimenting with girly things for Lucy. Less than a month after his daughter was born, he told Entertainment Tonight that planned to experiment with fun hairstyles for her. “It’s exciting!” he said in May 2022. “I’m already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I’m workshopping.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host noted that he has “the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night” on his Bravo chat fest with all of the celebrities that come in and out of the Bravo Clubhouse. “I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show,” he added.

In November 2022, Cohen even gave fans a look at his hairstyling skills when he gave a 6-month-old Lucy a Pebbles Flintstone hairstyle. In a social media video, he showed off his work after putting Lucy’s growing hair into a small top knot secured with a tiny bow.

“It’s so easy to do and it’s fashion with the bow,” the Bravo host told Instagram followers of the look inspired by the classic cartoon character. “I mean, I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is going to be fun doing her hair.”

Cohen has also made great use of colorful barrettes for other Lucy looks posted on Instagram and he’s always careful to make sure this baby girl’s accessories match her outfit.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Teddy Makes TV Debut