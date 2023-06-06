Andy Cohen Says Bravo Fans Are ‘Always Mad’ at Him

Andy Cohen knows that many Bravo fans get upset with him from time to time — and he’s speaking out about it.

On the May 30, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cohen talked about the intensity of Bravo fans and how he deals with the backlash he gets from time to time.

“I find that, I love it, because they’re passionate about something I’m involved in,” Cohen said. “When it comes to me, I just find that they’re generally mad at me about something,” he continued.

“Oh my God, I feel like they’re always mad about me about one thing or another. I mean, from everything from ‘Why hasn’t the trailer been released?’ which I have no control over. To, you know, they think that I have favorites or that I was too easy on someone at a reunion or not hard enough, or too hard on someone. Or I’m biased, or I’m not… you know, so, I have to take it with a grain of salt,” Cohen added.

Andy Cohen Has Admitted to Being Wrong About Things He’s Said or Done After Fan Reactions

Although Cohen says he takes much of the push back from fans with “a grain of salt,” there have been times that he’s really listened to criticism — and that he’s agreed with the backlash to some degree.

For example, back in April 2023, Cohen received a DM from a fan who was unhappy with his consistent praising of reality stars for looking thin and asking them about using weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

“Tonight was the third ‘Watch What Happens Live’ guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic,” read one of the DMs, which Cohen read on air during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, according to Page Six.

“I said to [Dolores Catania], ‘You look great,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yup you better believe it.’ I was happy that she told the truth about it by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t,” Cohen explained. He later said it’s a “slippery slope” of getting to the bottom of a person’s weight loss, and he seemed to understand the concern amongst some fans.

Andy Cohen Has Previously Issued Public Apologies Following Fan Backlash

In addition to addressing some things that have left Bravo fans upset, Cohen has actually issued public apologies to people affiliated with Bravo after fans have found themselves upset by his actions.

For example, Cohen issued an apology to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais after a moment at the reunion that had some fans very upset.

During the reunion, the women got to talking about Lisa Rinna throwing Beauvais’ book in the trash, which ended up being a viral Instagram post weeks earlier. As the conversation played out, Cohen asked Rinna if she recycled — a question that many fans felt was inappropriate, according to People magazine.

“I need to sincerely apologize,” Cohen said on his radio show after the episode had aired.

