Andy Cohen Unveils Madame Tussauds Wax Figure on Live TV

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen has become a big name in pop culture over the years, and on the August 15 episode of WWHL, Cohen revealed that Madame Tussauds New York had chosen to honor him with the first wax figure of his likeness.

“You may be wondering what is behind the gay shark’s curtain,” Cohen said at the top of the episode, with the WWHL mascot holding up a curtain next to him. “Before we reveal I want to take you back to 1988 when I visited Madame Tussauds in London. Here I am with Mr. T, wax Mr. T. Here I am with Pablo Picasso.” Cohen then shared some throwback photos of his younger self taking selfies with some of the wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

Then, it was time for the big reveal, “Back then, I never thought I would be immortalized among the pop culture greats but it happened today. Gay shark, drop the curtain.” The shark did as it was told, unveiling a wax replica of Cohen, sporting a suit and tie, and sitting just as the real Cohen did in his chair, notecards in hand, ready to host WWHL.

Andy Cohen Reacts to His Wax Figure

Play

Cohen referred back to the wax figure throughout the episode, initially asking guest Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” her thoughts. “It’s kinda freaky. I’m freaked out,” with Cohen joking back, “Two of me is too much.”

During a round of the “Work the Polls” game, where fans get to weigh in on some live online polls, WWHL producers threw one in asking “Who would you rather [get with]? Wax Andy or Real Andy?”

“I would rather wax the real one,” Judge said.

Although Cohen said, “I think Wax Andy is cuter, I hate to say it. I think he’s got it going on. I’m actually a little jealous of Wax Andy,” fans went with “Real Andy” who swept the poll at 91%.

At the end of the episode, Cohen gave his “Mazel of the Day” to the Madame Tussauds team as well, confirming that in addition to creating Wax Andy, they made a replica of the Bravo Clubhouse for him to sit in, “including a replica of Tamra’s implant in the Clubhouse. They did a replica of your implant,” he told Judge.

Housewives & Celebrities React to Cohen’s Wax Figure

Cohen shared a photo of him posing with Wax Andy on Instagram on August 15, and celebrities and Housewives stars from across the country chimed in the comment section with their thoughts.

“Wow wow wow amazing congratulations ❤️,” RHONJ star Dolores Catania wrote.

“You’ve come a long way♥️♥️♥️ Congratulations! I need to know, perm or au natural? It’s so good even I can’t tell 🥰,” Angie Katsanevas from RHOSLC commented.

“Congrats!! I can’t wait to hear what Ben has to say! 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ 💋 👧🏼,” RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs added.

“WOW ! Do you have your own wax figure? That’s the first time I’ve been jealous of you. OK maybe the second time,” John Stamos commented.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Claps Back at Brynn Whitfield’s Season 15 Shade