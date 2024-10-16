Andy Cohen Admits He Was ‘Scared’ to Have 1 ‘Real Housewives’ Star on WWHL

Andy Cohen admitted he was “scared” to have one “Real Housewives” star on “Watch What Happens Live.”

On the October 13, 2024, edition of his Bravo late-night show, Cohen counted down the Top 5 guests he was worried about having on his show. Only one Real Housewife made the list, and it was none other than “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Mary Cosby.

Of his hesitation about hosting Cosby on WWHL, Cohen explained of the Bravo star, “Mary M. Cosby, she’s as unpredictable as her on-again, off-again love of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.”

“We love her for it,” Cohen added.

Cosby has been a cast member on RHOSLC since 2020. She is known for making blunt, polarizing comments and for her refusal to participate in cast events. Cosby skipped the third season of the show but returned as a “friend” for season 4 and is a full cast member for season 5.

Mary Cosby Rejected a Gift on WWHL

Cosby has been a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” six times since 2021, per IMDb.

In an October 2023 episode of WWHL, fellow guest Ziwe Fumudoh referenced a season 4 episode in which Cosby skipped a girls’ night out to a bar in favor of going to McDonald’s for a Filet-O-Fish sandwich and Chicken McNuggets instead.

During their joint WWHL appearance, Ziwe presented Cosby with a Filet-O-Fish and said, “You’re an icon, so I decided to bring you your favorite food, which is a squished fish filet.”

A befuddled Cosby asked the comedian, “Really? Really? Seriously?” She then rejected the sandwich. “No… that was a one-time thing. I would never,” Cosby said. “No, no thank you. If you don’t get it fresh, it’s no good.”

“She doesn’t like it,” Cohen said. “Add it to the list.”

Cohen previously noted that Cosby doesn’t like a lot of things. During a Q&A at Bravo Con 2023 he also noted that she doesn’t engage with her co-stars in the way that most Housewives do.

“I think that Mary M, Cosby’s relationship with participating on the show, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cohen said, adding, “I find it very comedic. ”

I don’t know how sustainable it is in terms of intense level of engagement, which you ultimately need to want to be engaged,” he added. “And she’s kind of ticking through all of them saying ‘I really don’t like you.’ … She’s like a hangry Greek chorus.”

Andy Cohen Listed Other Guests He Was Afraid to Have On WWHL

Play

In addition to Cosby, Cohen named four other past WWHL guests he was nervous about. “Coming in at number five it’s Shaq,” Cohen said on October 13. “Because I wasn’t sure I had the balls to ask him how big his [expletive] is.”

Cohen did ask the question, during a game of “Plead the Fifth” in 2014, after noting that the basketball legend’s shoe size was 22. Shaquille O’Neal playfully offered to show him.

Of his other worrisome guests, Cohen named “the late great Mama Elsa because she had to be driven up to New York for the show and we all wanted to make sure she was safe.”

Cohen was also caught off guard by a superstar singer in the Clubhouse. “I was so freaked out about my ability to host this show from a different chair, but when Mariah Carey asks you to swap chairs so she can show her good side, you say yes,” he said. “And I was able to do it.”

Cohen concluded with “the number one guest” he “was scared to host in the Clubhouse.” “Oprah,” he said. “Because if an icon like Oprah doesn’t make you nervous you might be a zombie.”

Cohen does have one big regret about his August 13, 2013 sitdown with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey. During her interview, he asked her if she had ever “taken a dip in the lady pond.” Winfrey replied “No.”

In 2024, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that the personal question to Winfrey was one of his “few” regrets on WWHL. “I mean, it meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show, and we were running out of time and… we’re about to end the show,” he said. “It’s gone brilliantly, and I turn around and ask her if she’s ever had sex with a woman. I mean, couldn’t I leave it alone?”

Cohen confirmed that Winfrey was still “cool” with him even after he asked the question. “It was not awkward after the show,” he said. “I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am, and that remains, I think, my favorite episode.”