SEE IT: Andy Cohen Posts ‘Couple Alert’ & Fans Can’t Get Over It

Andy Cohen spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his close family and friends, including his mom, his nephew, and his great friend John Mayer.

Cohen is extremely close to his parents, especially to his mom, Evelyn. In fact, in 2021, the two sat down for a special “Like Mother, Like Son” special with PeopleTV in which they interacted with one another by asking and answering questions, and displayed their strong bond.

Meanwhile, Mayer and Cohen met several years ago on Bleecker Street in New York City. The two bonded over their love of The Grateful Dead, which the guys discussed on a 2019 episode of Cohen’s show on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.”

Over the years, Cohen has introduced Mayer to his family, and it’s no surprise to hear that they all spent time together over Thanksgiving weekend. However, a photo that Cohen shared of the two of them did catch some folks by surprise.

Fans Couldn’t Believe How Tall Mayer Looked Next to Cohen’s Mom

On November 25, 2022, the Bravo star shared a photo of his mom standing next to Mayer. “Cute couple alert,” he captioned the snap. Several people couldn’t believe the height difference between the two, as Mayer stands at 6 feet, three inches tall and Cohen’s mom’s head barely meets his chest.

“How tall is John Mayer! He looks like a giant here. A cute giant but holy moly! Hi Mrs. Cohen!” one person commented on Cohen’s post.

“Either he’s 7 ft tall or your mom is 2 feet tall,” someone else wrote.

“So many questions, is he just really tall, is she super short, did they call ahead to coordinate outfits, is the guy in the back jealous of her or him (or both!?), is the TV just sitting there balancing on stacks of books?!?” a third Instagram user asked.

“This looks like one of those optical illusion photos,” a fourth added.

Cohen Took His Son Ben to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Before spending time with loved ones, Cohen shared a New York City tradition with his 3-year-old son, Ben. The two attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching the floats from a front-row spot.

“I am legitimately freaking out. This is a non-stop show. This may be the best thing I’ve ever been to actually, it’s so good,” Cohen said in a video that he shared on his Instagram Stories.

In another post, Cohen said that he and Ben “had a ball.”

Cohen has a lot to be grateful for in 2022, as he welcomed Lucy to the world back in April.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen captioned an Instagram post at the time.

It seems as though baby Lucy was too little to attend the event, so she stayed home, perhaps with Cohen’s mom or a nanny.

