Is Andy Cohen Thinking About Having a Third Child?

Andy Cohen is a proud father of two children, but is he ready for a third?

The Bravo star, 54, loves being a dad, and is very hands on with both of his kids; son Ben, 3, and daughter, Lucy, 6 months.

Baby Lucy made a surprise appearance at BravoCon 2022, which Cohen shared on Instagram.

“Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day,” Cohen captioned a couple of photos of baby Lucy sitting on his lap while on stage at the three-day event.

The baby’s appearance brought up questions about fatherhood and growing his family — which is what he was asked by E! News. Cohen didn’t seem completely opposed to the idea, but it seems as though he’s still adjusting to having two kids under the age of 4.

“I mean, I’m good right now,” he told E! News. “Don’t freak me out,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen’s Son Was Born in February 2021

On a December 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” he told the world that he was expecting his first child via surrogate.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he said on the show, adding “family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life.”

A couple of months later, Cohen introduced his son, Benjamin on Instagram.

“WOW!” ready his caption. “This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen…He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” he added.

Cohen Kept the News of His Second Child a Secret Until She Was Born

Cohen appeared on Heather Dubrow’s podcast in June 2021 and opened up about the possibility of having more kids. At the time, he said that “would like” to have more children but admitted that he’d have to so it “ASAP” because he wasn’t getting any younger.

Little did the world know that Cohen would have some big news to share less than a year later. When it came to welcoming his second child into the world, however, Cohen kept things hush-hush, not sharing the news until the day that his daughter was born.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Cohen has shared a lot of photos of Lucy on social media and often shares his son Ben interacting with his baby sister. As of late, Cohen has been documenting Ben’s terrible three’s on his Instagram Stories, often sharing videos of Ben crying over trivial things, like leaving the grocery store.

