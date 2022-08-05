Inside Andy Cohen’s New $18.3 Million New York City Penthouse Apartment

Andy Cohen has signed a contract to buy a 17th-floor penthouse apartment in New York City, the New York Post’s Gimme Shelter reports. The apartment on 299 West 12th Street was listed at $18.3 million, according to Brown Harris Stevens.

Final details about the amount the Bravo TV star agreed to pay to buy the apartment were not immediately available, but the penthouse was listed in Olshan Realty’s luxury market report on August 1. The report includes Manhattan residential properties with contracts signed above $4 million. The apartment was listed in June 2022.

According to Olshan, the “prewar condo duplex has approximately 2,950 square feet including 1 bedroom, a study and 2.5 bathrooms. The unit has landscaped terraces totaling 1,950 square feet and views in all directions. Downstairs is configured as a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a large kitchen. A solarium built on part of the terrace serves as an office. Upstairs features a master suite with 14-foot ceilings and another terrace.

Olshan adds, “The unit sold quickly to a buyer currently living in the Village. Amenities include a doorman, superintendent, storage and laundry.”

The Penthouse Was Once Listed at $30 Million & the Building Was Briefly Home to Jennifer Aniston

Play

299 WEST 12TH STREET PHA, West Village, NY Presented by Frans H. Preidel, 130 Fifth Avenue. . 2022-06-29T16:15:44Z

The penthouse in the building that was briefly home to Jennifer Aniston was listed at $30 million back in 2012, according to Curbed. The New York City real estate website wrote at the time, “If there’s ever been an apartment that’s actually worth $30M, this might be it.”

The 17-story building, built in 1929, was designed by Emory Roth and is known as the Bing & Bing Building, according to Curbed. The website wrote in 2012 about the building’s penthouse:

The triplex penthouse contains thirteen rooms in its 4,050 square feet of interior space and also includes 2,425 square feet of terraces because sure, that seems like a reasonable amount of terraces. It’s asking $30,000,000. Other ridiculous features include the 432-square-foot great room (used to be a ballroom; currently a bedroom), the atrium, the library, and, well, just about everything. Did we mention the 2,425 square feet of terraces?

Gimme Shelter added, “The 17-story building is the tallest in the West Village north of Canal Street — with unparalleled views — and sits on the north end of Abingdon Square Park.” According to Gimme Shelter, the penthouse is currently owned by Willard Taylor and Virginia Davies, who are lawyers and Democratic organizers.

Brown Harris Stevens wrote in its listing, “We are presenting you a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own the penthouse in the iconic 299 West 12th Street. … When it was converted into a condo in 1986, the sponsor, deciding PHA was the best unit in the building held onto it for himself. In 1990, he finally sold it to the current owner who has maintained and cherished it for over 36 years.

The listing adds, “Over the years, several changes have been made to make the apartment more suitable for the current owner, but careful attention was paid to never diminish or take away from the awe-inspiring uniqueness of the home.” Accoridng to the listing:

Completing the feeling of enchantment on this floor, there is an oversized solarium that functions as a gateway between the living room and the main part of the terrace. Currently used as an office, it is easy to see that such a structure, regardless of how attractive, would never again be allowed to be constructed on top of such an iconic building. The upper floor, with its 14ft ceilings is almost entirely taken up by a “great” room (in every sense of the word). Part of what makes it so great is the oversized fireplace, flanked by large windows looking south, and when looking out of those windows is easy to imagine, in 1930 you could see the statue of liberty from here. There also is a full bathroom, and a bedroom, on this floor, but it is easy to see that someone would reimagine this space for more contemporary use. This reimagination will almost certainly be focused on this floor’s terrace.At 750sf the terrace of this floor is even better than the lower floor, as it combines practicality and the entire 270-degree panoramic views of the lower floor, but from one single vantage pointthere is not a bad seat on this terrace or this home for that matter.

The Brown Harris Stevens listing adds that the home includes almost 3,000 square feet of interior space and 1,950 square feet of outdoor space across two floors. “Impressive on their own, what makes this Penthouse so unique is the interconnectivity between those two, ending up with nearly 5,000 livable square feet,” the listing states.

According to the listing, “A major drawback to most wrap-around terraces is that they are often too narrow to be practical. Thankfully the terrace on the lower floor of PHA also has a large wider area that is perfect for outdoor activities like dining, lounging, or bocce ball.”

There are four spaces inside the interior area, including a study, living room, formal dining room and kitchen/breakfast room, along with 1.5 bathrooms with 10-foot-high ceilings and windows in every roo, including the bathrooms, the listing explains. “Every spot on this floor has views, even the entry foyer. However, I would like to draw special attention to the kitchen and the living rooms, as their connectivity with the terraces through French doors, and their views are honestly spellbinding.”

According to the listing, Cohen can expect to pay about $1,900 in monthly real estate tax and $5,300 for maintenence

Cohen Currently Lives in a Duplex Nearby

Play

Go Inside and Tour Andy Cohen's Home Studio for WWHL at Home! | Bravo Insider Andy Cohen has been hosting WWHL from his very own studio, and he's giving you a guided tour of where Bravo's late-night magic takes place. ►► Sign up to Bravo Insider: bravo.ly/Insider ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: bravo.ly/Official About Bravo Insider Bravo superfans, your passion is about to pay off!… 2020-05-21T16:59:51Z

According to the Post’s Gimme Shelter, Cohen currently lives in a duplex in 2 Horatio Street, a West Vilalge co-op. According to 6sqft, Cohen bought a $900,000 studio in the building in 2015 and also owns another studio he bought in 2003, a two-bedroom unit he bought in 2010 and a two-bedroom apartment he bought for $2.6 million in 2014.

The New York Post wrote in 2017, “Cohen’s unit is a combo of individual apartments he bought and assembled over many years that have been reimagined by designer Eric Hughes as a fun, fabulous and flamboyant bachelor pad and ‘clubhouse’ for friends and neighbors, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who lives nearby with actor hubby Matthew Broderick and their brood.”

A source close to Cohen told the New York Post about his new penthouse on 299 West 12th Street, “Andy looked at everything in the area before choosing the penthouse. He loves the neighborhood. But the penthouse needs a lot of work.”