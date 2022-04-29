Andy Cohen Reveals Surprise Birth of Second Child

Bravo producer Andy Cohen has announced a surprise addition to his family on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Reveals Second Child ‘Meet My Daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen’ on Instagram

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Cohen announced a new daughter to the family, via surrogate.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

This is the second child for Cohen who has a son Ben, also via a surrogate, who was born in February 2019.

Housewives and Bravolebrities Congratulated Andy Cohen on the Birth of His Daughter Lucy

The comments on the post announcing Lucy’s birth were like a who’s who of Bravo and beyond.

“I LOVE LUCY already!!! (Had to). MAZEL!!!” the official Bravo Instagram account wrote.

“Awww! Congrats,” Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo wrote.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge wrote, “Congratulations daddy.” He podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp also wrote, “Yay!!! Congratulations!” Another OC wife, Gina Kirschenheiter wrote, “Omg!! Congrats!!!! So amazing!!!! So much love to you and your growing family Andy!”

RHOBH star, Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “Wow congrats,” with a heart emoji.

Margaret Josephs of RHONJ wrote, “Welcome Lucy!!! Congratulations to you and Ben!! Xoxo.” A daughter of a former RHONJ star, Ashley Malleo wrote, “Oh my goodness!!! Welcome to the world Lucy!!! Congratulations Andy! So happy for you. I love the name!”

Lisa Barlow of RHOSLC said, “So so amazing. Huge congrats.”

Shahs of Sunset’s GG Golnesa wrote, “I’m so grateful we have these opportunities. So extremely happy for your perfect family.”

Former RHOC star Kelly Dodd wrote, “Congratulations Pops.”

Melissa Gorga, of RHONJ, wrote, “Lucy!!!!! I love it!!! Omg!!!! I knew it! Congrats!!”

Anderson Cooper, one of Cohen’s close friends, wrote, “Amazing! Congratulations! Welcome Lucy!!!!”

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Congratulations!!!!! How wonderful and blessed is your family!!! May God bless you all!!”

When Ben Was Born in 2019 Andy Cohen Said Surrogacy Can Be ‘Expensive & Complicated’

.@Andy talks about deciding between surrogacy and adoption and how @hodakotb was a great help to him pic.twitter.com/P4vK4JiiZ9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 19, 2019

Shortly after Cohen’s son was born, he told The Today Show why he decided on surrogacy over adoption.

“It was always in the back of my head, and I’d be at friends’ houses and they’d be tucking in their kids and I was like, ‘I need this in my life,’” said on The Today Show. “I was getting to a point in my life where I was looking at where am I going and where am I headed and what do I want for the rest of my life?”

One of the Today Show co-hosts, Hoda Kotb adopted her child in 2017.

“I was fortunate to have the means to be able to. It can be expensive and complicated,” he said on the show. “And I just said, ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to try to do this,’ and I did. It’s incredible to me as I’ve now learned that surrogacy is illegal in many states and I don’t understand why it’s illegal in New York and New Jersey, which is why I went to California. That’s where my wonderful surrogate was, who I owe so much to.”

READ NEXT: Fans Bash Gia Giudice as ‘Scary’ After Makeover