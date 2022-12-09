Andy Cohen Says ‘Odds Were Against’ Him at the Start of His Career

Andy Cohen has been working in the entertainment industry for decades. Whether working behind the scenes as a producer or in front of the camera as a host of shows like “Watch What Happens Live,” many people are familiar with Cohen and his work.

However, Cohen didn’t actually think that he’d be on television, as much as he wanted that for himself. During an interview with Meghan Markle on the “Archetypes” podcast, Cohen opened up about the challenges that he faced when he was just starting out in his career.

“I’m Andy. I’m a Gemini. I like the ocean and disco balls. My ‘Housewives’ tagline is ‘I’m a father of two but a daddy to many,'” Cohen told Markle when she asked him to introduce himself. He went on to talk about his childhood and how he ended up making it in an industry that he once wasn’t too sure would work out for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said That He Had Great Role Models in His Mother & His Sister

When discussing how Cohen wants his kids — Ben and Lucy — to grow up, he recalled his own childhood. He recalled growing up in St. Louis as part of a two parent, middle class family.

“My mom was so smart and so driven and such a big influence,” Cohen said. “And I grew up in the age of the ‘bimbo,’ you know? Where like Suzanne Somers was on TV, pretending to be, like, an idiot. A dumb blond.”

Cohen explained that he never really fell for how women were perceived on television at the time because he saw something different when he was growing up.

“I never believed any of that because I saw in my own home — my sister was so smart and my mom is just, kind of, brilliant and speaks her mind and is such a great role model and taught me to be myself,” he said.

To this day, Cohen is extremely close with his mom, Evelyn.

Cohen Felt the ‘Odds Were Against’ Him When it Came to Being on Camera

From a fairly young age, Cohen felt that he wanted to work in television.

“I was obsessed with TV. I was obsessed that there was, like, a business behind television. And I thought, ‘wow, it would be cool if I could ever be on camera and kind of be myself in front of the camera.’ I didn’t know how that would exist because, as a gay man — and I was fully in the closet — I had no sense that I was ever going to be able to live my life as a gay man because it just seemed completely insurmountable, unacceptable. It just all seemed like the odds were against me,” Cohen explained.

He went to college and felt that he would “become a reporter” as a way to get himself on camera. After college, he went on to get a job at CBS News and his mentor actually told him that he was too crosseyed to be on TV.

“It’s okay cuz I just really doubled down on producing and I wound up being in charge of programming at Bravo,” he said. When he got a pitch one day, he says it changed his life. Of course, that became the “Real Housewives” franchise.

READ NEXT: Outraged Fans Attack Andy Cohen Over RHOP ‘Toxicity’