Andy Cohen’s Favorite WWHL Moment Has Nothing to Do With Bravo

Andy Cohen is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his late-night show “Watch What Happens Live”—and one of his favorite moments took place early on.

The Bravo host has interviewed thousands of guests on his show, including hundreds of “Real Housewives” and other Bravo stars, since 2009, but one A-list guest stood out to him.

When asked to name his all-time favorite WWHL moment of all time, Cohen had one word: Oprah.

“I think it was when Oprah was there,” Cohen told Extra in a June 2024 interview. ”It was a very big deal for me personally and professionally and it just meant a lot to me.”

“I think Oprah was my favorite guest just because it meant so much to me personally and professionally that she made the effort to come and be on the show,” he told E! News in a separate interview.

Fans reacted in the comment section of a YouTube video of Cohen’s Extra interview

“Really. Oprah,” one commenter wrote.

“Oprah. Gee Andy, you couldn’t say anyone from Bravo!!!” another chimed in.

Bravo stars have dominated WWHL over the years. At a June 2024 WWHL 15th anniversary party, Cohen invited members of his “15 Timers Club,” and most of them were stars from the network.

“Bravo folks that are here are members of our ’15-Timers Club,’” he said, per Page Six. “We invited everyone on Bravo who has been on the show 15 times or more to come. And we’re so happy that you are all here. And you are the bread and butter of what we do, quite literally, and we are so honored you keep coming back for more.”

Cohen revealed that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was the guest with the most appearances on “Watch WHat Happens Live” since its 2009 debut. Giudice has been a guest on WWHL 42 times.

One of Cohen’s Worst WWHL Moments Also Involved Oprah

When Winfrey was a guest on WWHL in 2013, Cohen made a major faux pas. The Bravo host blurted out a question about the talk show queen’s sexuality. He recounted the incident during a panel at BravoCon 2022, per People magazine, and admitted that he blew it by asking the question “so poorly.”

“I decided, ‘Why don’t I throw this out? Maybe I’ll throw a bomb out.’ And I asked Oprah, ‘Have you ever swum in the lady pond?” he recalled. “And she was like, ‘No.'”

Cohen later heard from Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King, who told him, “Oprah didn’t know what the lady pond was.’”

“And I was like, ‘Well then I need to re-ask the question!’” Cohen shared, before noting that Winfrey has not returned to WWHL since.

Andy Cohen’s Question Wasn’t Even Part of ‘Plead the Fifth’

In 2018, Cohen told Access that the super personal question he asked Winfrey wasn’t even part of his “Plead the Fifth” game. The game, which is regularly played on WWHL, requires a celebrity to answer three questions truthfully, with the option to “plead the fifth” on one of them to avoid answering.

“I asked her — not even during ‘Plead the Fifth’ — I asked her if she had swum in the lady pond, so to speak,” he told the outlet of his question to Winfrey. “The second after I said it, I kind of regretted it.”

Cohen did host a “Plead the Fifth” segment during Winfrey’s WWHL appearance. He asked her the last time she smoked weed (Answer: “1982”), and if she regretted inviting anyone to her famous Legends Ball (Answer: “I’m not even gonna plead the fifth. Honest, every single one of them, I’m glad they came.”)

Cohen then asked Winfrey to name the one political person she interviewed whose intellect was unimpressive to her. “I plead the the fifth!” she replied.