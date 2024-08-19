Andy Cohen Pays Tribute to Pioneering TV Talk Show Legend Phil Donahue

Andy Cohen posted a tribute to late television talk show icon Phil Donahue following his death on August 18, 2024.

On August 19, Variety reported that Donahue died peacefully at his home following a lengthy illness. Donahue was 88 years old.

“Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren, and his beloved golden retriever Charlie,” his family said in a statement shared by the outlet.

Donahue was best known for his long-running syndicated daytime talk show, “The Phil Donahue Show,” which aired from 1967 to 1996. Donahue’s show paved the way for scores of other talk shows, including Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” which debuted on Bravo in 2009.

Andy Cohen Said Phil Donahue Revolutionized Daytime Television

Just after Donahue’s death was announced, Cogen posted to his Instagram story to share a photo of the late television legend posing with fellow talk show great Oprah Winfrey.

In addition, Cohen posted to X to thank Donahue for all he did for daytime television and for the gay community over the years.

“Phil Donahue was a singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself,” Cohen wrote. “He also was an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none. Thank you Phil Donahue! RIP.”

Cohen also posted a comment to a post shared by his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker. The “And Just Like That” star shared a photo of Donahue and thanked him for “multiple decades of smart, funny, informative and often very brave television.”

“We honor you, your work and your devotion to your audience,” Parker added.

“Amen. Revolutionized the talk show and a great early voice for feminism and the lgbt community,” Cohen commented.

Phil Donahue & His Wife Marlo Thomas Appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2020

Play

Cohen previously revealed that he once called into Donahue’s live talk show in the 1980s. In an interview on the “Raised by Ricki” podcast, Cohen told host Ricki Lake, “I was a caller on Phil Donahue once, in college. Phil Donahue was live. And I thought that was so cool that Donahue was live in Boston. I was like, wow, this is really happening right now.”

Cohen noted that the guest on the show was President Ronald Reagan’s former press secretary Larry Speakes.

“I just hated Ronald Reagan so much because he was so bad to the gay people. And but here was this guy, Larry Speakes who had written a book about being his press secretary,” Cohen said. “And I called in to yell at him about how could you sell out all of these people and write a book about it? Meanwhile, that’s all anyone does. And I’ve written four books selling everything. But anyway, I got on, you know, I got on Phil Donahue which is so funny.”

More than 30 years after his talk show call-in, Cohen welcomed Donahue and his wife Marlo Thomas to be guests on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During a COVID-era virtual appearance on Cohen’s chatfest, Donahue shared a story of how he once met Princess Diana and shared the first dance with her at a party.

In another segment, Cohen noted that Donald Trump was a guest on Donahue’s talk show in 1987 and that Donahue challenged the future president on his “name calling.” Donahue dished that after the interview, an annoyed Trump walked out of the studio without saying goodbye to the audience.

Donahue also shared that his favorite all-time guest was Muhammad Ali.