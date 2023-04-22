Fans React to Andy Cohen Sharing Rare Photo With Both His Kids

Andy Cohen posted a rare photo with both his children, son Benjamin and daughter Lucy, on April 20. The photo, which showed the “Watch What Happens Live” host stepping out in New York City with his children, was taken candidly by someone who sent the photo to Cohen.

Cohen wrote that he was heading on an “Early evening family ice cream run, captured by a sweet fan named @mommabaer73,” in the caption of the photo. The WWHL host and his family were crossing the street, with Cohen holding Ben’s hand and pushing Lucy in her stroller with the other hand while wearing a suit.

Many Bravolebrities commented on the adorable photo, with soon-to-be mom Kate Chastain writing, “This is seriously so chic.” Ramona Singer told Cohen, “You are such a great Dad ❤️.” Alexia Nepola wrote, “What a pretty picture ✨❤️.” RHOBH star Sutton Stracke wrote, “What a sweet shot,” while Gretchen Rossi called it “a beautiful picture.”

Many Fans Said the Photo Was Adorable & Andy Cohen Should Get It Framed

Many fans also commented on Cohen’s photo and said it was really sweet to see the full family together, especially in such a candid moment. “Quintessential NYC family!” someone wrote. “This is definitely a frame-worthy family photo,” another shared.

One person pointed out that they loved that Cohen was wearing a suit to get ice cream, while another shared, “What a beautiful capture.” Someone else said that it was a really sweet photo and that the WWHL host should get it framed. One person said, “Ben is getting so big. What a beautiful family.”

Several people commented that the photo made them excited for the release of Cohen’s upcoming book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.” The book, set for a May 9, 2023, release, is described as an account of the TV personality’s life as a single father in New York City while juggling his work at Bravo.

The Same Day He Posted the Photo, Andy Cohen Hosted the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion

The same day that Cohen posted the photo with his family, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast taped the season 13 reunion with Cohen in the host’s seat. Throughout the taping, Cohen shared regular teases and updates on his Instagram Stories.

In one clip, he asked Teresa Giudice how she was doing and she shared that she had been “a little nervous” at first but was feeling better. Cohen said Giudice’s “heart was beating so fast.” Meanwhile, Giudice’s sister-in-law and rival Melissa Gorga said she was “feeling good” and revealed that she found more receipts in her phone, prompting a groan from Cohen.

After the cast’s lunch break, Cohen shared in his Stories, “We’re coming back from lunch, and now we’re getting into the weeds; the jungle.” Giudice responded that she didn’t want to but it didn’t seem as though she had a choice in the matter. Later in the day, Cohen said it was time for the RHONJ husbands to join them.

When filming wrapped, Cohen updated his followers by posting a photo of his teleprompter, which said, “Ladies, it was a wild ride — cheers to all.” The timestamp on the post was three minutes past 9 p.m.

