Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Run-In at Playground

Andy Cohen’s life has changed a lot over the past three years.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host went from a single guy in the city to a doting dad of two kids. Cohen first welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, in February 2019, according to Us Weekly. In April 2022, he also announced the birth of his daughter, Lucy Eve, via surrogate.

Cohen regularly entertains fans with videos of his new life as a parent. He sometimes shares clips from his car as his toddler son has a meltdown in the background.

But in a recent video, it was Cohen who was having the meltdown – for a big reason.

Andy Cohen Revealed He Had an Encounter with a Bird at the Playground & it Didn’t End Well

Over the past few years, Cohen has become a self-described “playground dad.” He sometimes shares posts from the park with pal Anderson Cooper, who also has two young kids, Wyatt Morgan, 2, and newborn son Sebastian. In an Instagram post shared in October 2022, Cohen even joked about the life change as he hung out with Cooper and their noisy kids on a chaotic Saturday.

“Life has certainly taken a turn,’ Cohen cracked. “Remember when we used to be guys around town?” he asked Cooper.

Later that same weekend, Cohen revealed that things took an even bigger turn for him. In an Instagram video posted on October 9, 2020, Cohen was seen wiping off his face as he revealed he had a run-in with a bird while at the playground with his children.

“I don’t want to say anything but I’m at the playground and a bird just s*** on my face,” a stunned Cohen revealed.

“Thank you,” he added. ”At the playground, how much more do I have to endure at this place? This is unbelievable….disgusting.” Cohen added that a woman at the playground was feeding pigeons, which may have caused the bird to come near him.

Cohen captioned the post with: “As if I don’t interact with enough [poop] on a daily basis.”

Several Bravo stars reacted in the comment section to tell Cohen that good luck will come his way. “It’s good luck!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke.

“Good luck coming!!” added “Real Housewives of New Jersey” veteran Margaret Josephs.

“You got massive good luck coming your way,” chimed in Dubai Housewife Chanel Ayan.

“Gonna be a great week!!!” agreed “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke.

“Don’t you hate when they say it’s good luck?“ cracked RHOBH OG Kyle Richards.

This Isn’t the First Time Andy Cohen Has Been Attacked by a Bird

While his playground visit had him interacting with a feathered friend, it’s not the first time Cohen has come face to face with a bird. In 2012, Cohen fended off a bird that came at him while he was taping “The Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion.

In a clip from the taping shared by Bravo.com, Cohen was seen jumping out of his seat as something flew at him in the studio while he was asking cast member Tamra Judge a question.

“Oh my God!” Cohen laughed when he realized his nemesis was a small bird. The “RHOC” ladies also screamed as the bird flew off.

