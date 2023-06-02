Andy Cohen Says He’s Always Found Tom Sandoval ‘Very Pretty’

Andy Cohen has admitted that he’s always found “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval “very pretty.” His comments came during a Q&A portion of the May 26, 2023, episode of the “B**** Sesh” podcast.

During the live audience taping, a fan decided to ask Cohen a “shag, marry, kill” question, which is a game he is known to play with his guests on “Watch What Happens Live.” The fan gave Cohen three options: Sandoval, Tom Schwarz, and Jax Taylor.

“Wow,” Cohen responded. “I think I’m gonna, okay. I’m not going to plead the fifth. I’m going to marry Jax,” Cohen said, before suggesting, “maybe I’ll marry Schwartz. There’s no right answer!”

Ultimately, Cohen said he would shag Sandoval, marry Taylor and kill Schwartz. “But I really like Schwartz,” he said.

“I always thought Sandoval was very pretty,” Cohen continued. “He looks like an Anime character to me,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Thinks People Have Been too Hard on Tom Sandoval

On the May 30, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cohen said that he is “Team Ariana” but also said that he doesn’t want Sandoval fired from the show.

“I’m also team Tom Sandoval staying on the show,” Cohen said. He went on to say that firing someone for cheating on “Vanderpump Rules” would be “quite hypocritical.”

“They’ve all cheated, except Ariana and Katie,” Cohen continued.

Later on in the podcast, Cohen talked about how crazy things have gotten with the coverage of Scandoval — and the constant harsh feedback from fans.

“Tom Sandoval made a mistake that he will probably regret for the rest of his life. He is still a person, you know what I mean? It’s out of control. I hope it’s kind of dying down, for his sake,” Cohen said. “Look, he’s a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine and just every word. He didn’t kill anyone. He did not commit a crime,” he continued.

At the end of the day, Cohen agreed with podcast host Amanda Hirsch that many “Vanderpump Rules” fans didn’t like Sandoval to begin with and his affair gave them reason to just go in on him.

Andy Cohen Says Tom Sandoval Invited Him Out to Watch His Band Perform

After Scandoval went down, Cohen recalled a time when Sandoval messaged him and encouraged him to go out to a venue to watch his band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, play.

“People were like you are in town and Sandoval is in town. Then he texted me and said, ‘Hey, I think you are in town. Come see my event.’ But I was hanging out with … people,” Cohen said on a May 2023 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, according to Us Weekly.

The invitation also happened after Sandoval gave his very first post-scandal interview with Howie Mandel rather than sitting down with someone from Bravo (namely Cohen).

On “B**** Sesh,” Cohen said that he understood why Sandoval chose to go on Mandel’s podcast and said that he wasn’t really bothered by it because he had already filmed a one-on-one with him for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

