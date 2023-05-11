Andy Cohen Questioned Producers About Signs That Tom Sandoval Was Cheating

Andy Cohen watched the remaining episodes of season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” shortly after he learned about a cheating scandal that rocked the Bravo world.

After Cohen watched, he wondered if producers knew about Tom Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss — and, if they had an inkling, Cohen wondered why production didn’t try to get to the bottom of it.

“This is what production pointed to because I called them once I started seeing the episodes and I was like, ‘Are you telling me you guys didn’t get that this was happening?’ And they said they all kind of followed Ariana’s lead,” Cohen explained on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on May 4, 2023. “And Ariana was saying, ‘No. I know Raquel and this is not happening,'” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Believes the ‘Story Wrote Itself’ When it Comes to How Things Played Out on Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix found out about her boyfriend’s affair months after filming wrapped. However, there were quite a few sings that something was going on that Madix may have just ignored.

“The funny thing is, if you think about it now, if you listen to what Ariana is saying she is not saying, ‘Tom would never do that.’ Isn’t she mainly pointing to Raquel?” Cohen pointed out, adding that Madix kept saying that “Raquel is not that kind of girl.”

“I think because Ariana was shutting down the conversations about them being in an open relationship and she was shutting down the idea that Raquel could ever even do that. That is why no one took it further and that is why it actually was a surprise. Then you look at this footage and you’re like, ‘This story wrote itself,'” Cohen said.

Cohen has teased fans about what’s to come on “Vanderpump Rules,” taking to his Instagram Stories and letting viewers know that they will be shocked.

Andy Cohen Believes Fans Will Be ‘Satisfied’ After Watching the Reunion

Madix found out about Sandoval’s infidelity on March 1, 2023, but filming had wrapped months earlier. When the news broke, however, production had picked back up to film some of the fall out, which will be edited into season 10.

About three weeks later, Cohen hosted the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

“The reunion is done, so I feel complete. I feel like the viewers are going to be very satisfied,” Cohen told E! News on April 4, 2023. And while fans are getting impatient waiting to see how things go down when everyone is face-to-face under one roof, Cohen thinks that the remainder of the season is still “so good.”

“People keep texting me saying, ‘I just can’t wait to get to the reunion.’ I’m like, ‘No, no. no. What’s to come is so good.’ Every week is gets better and better. It’s about to take some turns that are so surprising that you’re going to want to sit in what’s happening now. Don’t rush to the reunion,” Cohen told the outlet.

