Andy Cohen Dishes on Jax & Brittany’s Exit

During a recent radio episode, Bravo host Andy Cohen broke his silence about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s exit from Vanderpump Rules.

“I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany,” Cohen said during a December 7 episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “I just have to say, I have to give it up to them. Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had.”

Cohen continued, praising Taylor. “He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think? That was an incredible run that they had,” Cohen said. “One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is, man, every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s–t storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly. And he always took it like a man. He was a good sport.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Recently Announced Their Departure from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

On December 4, both Cartwright and Taylor announced that they would not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. Taylor had been on the show since the first season, and Cartwright joined during season 4. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote in his Instagram announcement. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

Taylor continued, writing on Instagram, “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Have Gunned for Their own Spinoff Show in the Past

In the past, both Taylor and Cartwright have attempted to get their own spinoff show. According to Page Six, in 2019, the two reportedly wanted to have Bravo do a spinoff show about their wedding, but they were denied. “Jax had asked for a spin-off, but Bravo would rather have their wedding be a part of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” an insider source told Page Six at the time. “It makes more sense for it to be part of the show since he’s on it already.”

According to Reality Blurb, Taylor has also been hinting at a spinoff show when replying to comments recently on his Instagram page. In response to one fan who wrote to him in the Instagram comment section, “Tell me there is a spin off Vanderpump babies or something,” Taylor simply wrote back, “Stay tuned!!!”

In 2017, the couple was granted a six-episode spinoff from Bravo. The show was titled, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky–but it looks like they’re still in the market for another shot on reality TV.

