Andy Cohen Talks Future of Vanderpump Rules

During a recent episode of his radio show, Andy Cohen revealed the fate of Vanderpump Rules.

During a December 7 of Radio Andy, Cohen spoke about the future of the show and it’s cast. “Listen, they’ve got Lala, James, Scheana, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie, Ariana, the new people,” Cohen said during the episode. “I mean, that’s a solid cast … When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

During the past few months, the Vanderpump Rules cast has gone through some big changes. Both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired over the summer after it came to light that they accused and called the cops on former costar Faith Stowers for a crime that she didn’t commit. May Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired after their past racist tweets had been recirculated. Additionally, both Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be returning to the show, which they recently announced on their Instagram pages.

Rumors Recently Swirled That ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Had Been Canceled

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Vanderpump Rules had been canceled following the exits of both Taylor and Cartwright. According to a report from Tamara Tattles, there was a Zoom call on December 1st with Bravo producers to discuss the future of the show. Tamara Tattles claimed that the network’s talent options were about to expire and that the cast members have all been terminated and have a one-year non-compete agreement.

However, this report is unconfirmed, and it seems like there is a lot of evidence to believe that this isn’t true, especially based on what Cohen has recently said.

During a September 2020 interview with HollywoodLife, star Kristen Doute said that she wanted the show to be canceled so that the cast could work on other projects together. “I hope that they get a next season, but in my heart of hearts I [also] don’t so that we can all do something together, but yes, if it’s not that… I don’t know what genre, I don’t know what platform at this point, but I loved what we did for almost a decade and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Doute told HollywoodLife.

A Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

Even though a new season of Vanderpump Rules may be delayed, it looks like fans may soon have another show to watch. According to Page Six, former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers has just signed onto a new project with TV host Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro as executive producers.

Page Six reported that this new show will supposedly focus on a Black-owned business and would be similar to how Vanderpump Rules was shown on TV. “She wants to use the opportunity to create more black-themed entertainment and help black entrepreneurs — kinda like a Black Lisa Vanderpump,” an inside source told Page Six. “She’s been having meetings around town trying to make it happen.”

