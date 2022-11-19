Andy Cohen Calls Out Fans Over Reactions to ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Ramona Singer announced last week that she would be moving on from “The Real Housewives of New York City” and the 13th season had been her last on the show.

The original RHONY star said in a statement to Page Six that she was “no longer” interested in doing the show after an impressive 13 seasons on screen. “It’s not for me at this time,” she shared. However, the publication also reported that sources told them Singer hadn’t been offered a place in the RHONY “Legacy” show that would see past fan favorites return to the franchise. The main RHONY show, on the other hand, underwent a complete reboot with a whole new cast.

After Singer announced her departure from the show, Bravo head Andy Cohen reacted to the news and to the reaction from fans that she wouldn’t be on RHONY “Legacy.”

Andy Cohen Said It Was ‘Hilarious’ to See Fans Going From Calling For Ramona Singer’s Departure to Being Sad That She Was Leaving

During his Wednesday, November 16, Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Andy Cohen appeared to shade fans who have called for Singer’s firing and are now mourning her departure. The RHONY star has divided fans for quite some time as she has often come under fire for some controversial comments.

“I think that was kind of — I think people saw that coming,” he shared. “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona,’” he said, meaning that fans were begging for Singer not to be included in the cast. “You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona! No Ramona!” Cohen added.

He continued by saying that as soon as Singer announced her departure, the reaction was, “‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.”

Andy Cohen Praised Ramona Singer for Her Many Years on RHONY & Said She Was Responsible for ‘Incredible’ Television

During his radio show, Cohen praised the former Housewife for her time on RHONY, pointing out that Singer gave “incredible, incredible, incredible years of television.” The Bravo star was a main cast member of RHONY through 13 seasons, since its premiere back in 2008.

He explained that the two recently spoke about her time on RHONY and added, “I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now, let me say that. I’m going to leave it there.”

Singer has made some criticisms about the “Legacy” spinoff since it’s been announced, including arguing that the cast will be filled with people that the network previously didn’t want to renew in the first place. On the “Reality With the King” podcast, Singer said the show should be called the “Loser” show to reflect that.

The cast of the “Legacy” show hasn’t yet been announced, but Page Six reported that the network was hoping to cast Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and alums Kelly Bensimon, Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, with other names still up in the air.

