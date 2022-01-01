WATCH: Andy Cohen Rips Bill de Blasio in Epic NYE Rant: ‘Sayonara Sucker!’

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper joined forces for their annual New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN, and things got very interesting closing out 2021.

As the two besties did shots on live television — which has been a bit of a tradition for them — Cohen ended up going on a couple of epic rants.

Cohen went off on former New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio go on his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York…” Cohen began. “Don’t go on a rant,” Cooper pleaded. “After four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York… The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” Cohen continued.

“So sayonara, suckah! 2022, it’s a new year ‘cause guess what – I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year and you know what he’ll be looking at? Dancing as the city comes apart,” he continued, losing his voice.

Cohen was up bright and early on January 1, 2022, and has probably seen all the playbacks of his night out on the town. He took to Twitter to comment on his night. “Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night,” he wrote.

Fans Thought Cohen’s Rant on de Blasio Was Hilarious

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

It didn’t take long for Cohen’s rant to go viral, and just about every social media platform had reactions from fans who simply couldn’t get enough.

“Andy Cohen speaking for all New Yorkers,” one person tweeted.

“LOVE [Andy and] Anderson together, so much fun & LOVE YOU ANDY! What a great way to ring in the new year hearing you pop off on DeBlasio! Happy New Year!!” another tweet read.

Several Reddit threads were started about the hilarious rant as well, and Redditors could not get enough of Cohen.

“The best moment of the evening,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the rant.

“That was AMAZING,” added another.

“Andy is such a mess!” another comment read.

Cohen Also Took a Shot at Ryan Seacrest

Although Cohen made headlines for slamming de Blasio, he also took a shot at “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” he said at one point. And fans loved every minute of drunk Cohen going off.

“The first year I was like ‘god this is cringe and awkward,’ but I’ve come to love it. Watching Andy force Anderson to get drunk [and] giggle has become my favorite way to ring in the new year,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the broadcast.

“It’s our favorite New Year’s tradition. Watching Andy bully Anderson into getting blasted. Especially on CNN. Hilarious,” added another.

“It ain’t NYE unless there’s a drunk ranting Andy Cohen,” another person wrote.

“Andy and Cooper are amazing every new years. All they do is take shots and talk shit every nye lol,” someone else commented.

