Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Odd’ Moment With Raquel Leviss During WWHL Commercial

Andy Cohen is looking back at recent “Watch What Happens Live” episodes for clues about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen reflected on the past few months and revealed he noticed something strange during Leviss’ live appearance on WWHL two days before the scandal broke. At the time, Bravo fans were under the impression that Leviss, 28, was attracted to Sandoval’s recently divorced bestie business partner, Tom Schwartz, and not Sandoval, who was still in a nearly 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

But Cohen was taken aback when Leviss revealed she thought Sandoval was the “hotter” of the two Toms during a game called “The BFF Test” – and he noticed Leviss’ co-star, Scheana Shay, was confused, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Revealed Scheana Shay’s ‘Antenna Was Up’ After Raquel Leviss Gave Her Surprising Answer

While speaking with co-host John Hill on his radio show, Cohen addressed the WWHL episode that aired live after “Vanderpump Rules” on March 1, 2023, when Leviss and her co-star Scheana Shay were the guests.

“Wednesday night, Scheana was on Watch What Happens Live’ with Raquel,” Cohen told Hill on March 6. “And we played a game called the BFF test. You know the game, where I read a statement and then both the guests answer at the same time and we see if their answers match. I said, ‘Who’s the cuter Tom? Sandoval or Schwartz? They both said Sandoval. I looked up and said to Raquel, ‘Oh. You said Sandoval.’ And then we moved on.”

Cohen said that when they went to commercial break, Shay confronted Leviss about her surprising answer as he went through his cards and listed for his cue to return to air.

“Now during the commercial break …I guess Scheana’s antenna was up,” Cohen said. “Scheana said to Raquel, ‘You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.’ And Raquel said, ‘Well, Sandoval has abs,’ and kind of shrugged.”

Cohen said he thought about the exchange later.

“So you know, that was interesting and again, I’m letting this…I didn’t think twice about it,” he continued. “Then I DM’d Scheana over the weekend, I go ‘What was that conversation that you guys had about that BFF test?’ I thought it was odd.”

Viewers thought it was odd, too. Leviss’ “Vanderpump Rules” storyline has been all about her crush on Schwartz, and the two are even seen kissing in the season 10 trailer. During BravoCon in October 2022, Leviss told Page Six she had a “flirty” connection with Schwartz. “He’s a very sweet guy, obviously, and easy to talk to,” she added.

Given her past hookups with Schwartz, “Watch What Happens Live” viewers didn’t expect Leviss’ answer to Cohen’s question, which was actually, “Who is the hotter Tom, Schwartz or Sandoval?”, according to Us Weekly.

Andy Cohen Noticed Something That Happened During BravoCon, Too

Elsewhere on the podcast, Cohen said he believed Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was definitely going on during the BravoCon fanfest last fall.

“BravoCon was in October,” Cohen said. “So there’s video that people were posting of Tom and [his band] the Extras, and I was at that show, and I’m standing there and Raquel’s behind me and Ariana’s in front of me, and you can see how they’re both looking at Sandoval. It’s wild. This is reverberating, okay?”

Leviss never hid her fandom for Sandovall’s band. During her WWHL appearance, the former pageant queen even gifted Cohen a glittery TomTom sweatshirt, prompting a surprised Cohen to ask her, “Do you have ownership of Tom Tom swag?”

Leviss explained that it was the same style sweatshirt she wore to the Tom Sandoval and the Extras convert that took place on the third day of BravoCon. After she wore the sweatshirt, critics thought she was trying to rub her fling with Schwartz in his ex-wife Katie Maloney’s face. Maloney even called her a ”fangirl,” which prompted Leviss to write in an Instagram comment,” I am a fan of the Toms.”

