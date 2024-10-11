Andy Cohen’s Reaction to Anderson Cooper’s Hurricane Injury

Bravo personality and television host Andy Cohen has expressed his support for his longtime friend Anderson Cooper after the CNN anchor was struck by debris while covering Hurricane Milton on October 9 in Bradenton, Florida. Fans, in response to the incident, have rallied behind Cooper, demanding the network invite him back for their annual New Year’s Eve special as a reward for enduring the incident. The NYE special has become a festive staple that has become synonymous with Cooper letting loose on live television.

The Hurricane Milton incident followed a social media outcry that reignited the conversation about Cooper’s hosting duties on CNN’s end-of-year celebration, particularly in light of past restrictions on alcohol consumption during the show.

Fans Demand for Cooper’s Return to New Year’s Eve Special

The calls for Cooper’s return to CNN’s New Year’s Eve special began circulating shortly after video footage of him being struck by flying debris during Hurricane Milton surfaced. Fans quickly took to social media, requesting that the network allow Cooper to host the event alongside Cohen, a role the two have become well-known for.

One fan shared an Instagram story urging CNN to bring back Cooper and Cohen to the boozy New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Cohen reposted on his account, adding to it by commenting “agree”.

Cohen also reposted a post on X, which candidly suggested that CNN should “let Anderson Cooper blackout on New Year’s Eve” in light of the Hurricane Milton incident. The post reflected a broader sentiment among viewers, who have traditionally come to enjoy watching Cooper, typically known for his serious journalism, channel a more relaxed and casual energy during the network’s end of year festivities.

On & Off Screen Memories with Anderson & Cohen

In past years, CNN’s New Year’s Eve special has allowed Cooper to depart from his standard news reporting role and engage in more light-hearted fun. The show, often featuring both Cooper and Cohen participating in boozy activities, saw iconic moments, including Cooper’s tipsy giggling during a live drinking game with Neil Patrick Harris in the 2023 broadcast. While the network initially introduced a brief restriction on alcohol consumption during the event, the ban was lifted last year, allowing Cooper and Cohen to re-indulge with their usual more candid spirits.

The pair’s on-air chemistry has authentically entertained audiences, leading to several requests for their return in the upcoming New Year’s Eve special. Fans have fondly reminisced about Cooper’s laughter-filled moments, with one fan posting “The world is slowly healing through Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen taking shots on #cnnNYE and hearing Anderson’s giggle.” The bond between Cooper and Cohen extends beyond the screen, as the two have maintained a close bond both personally and professionally.

In a 2022 interview on the “Table for Two” podcast, Cohen reflected on his friendship with Cooper, describing it as a rewarding experience. He also highlighted the close relationship between their children—Cooper’s sons Wyatt and Sebastian, and Cohen’s children Benjamin and Lucy. The duo, jokingly referring to themselves as “geriatric parents,” share a unique connection that fans continue to enjoy watching unfold, both on and off the air.

As for this year’s 2024 New Year’s Eve special, CNN has yet to confirm whether Cooper and Cohen will return, but with public demand growing, their festive duo might once again take center stage as 2025 approaches.