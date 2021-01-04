Andy Cohen Shares Regrets Over Vanderpump Rules Firings

Andy Cohen is sharing his thoughts on firing certain members of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired in June. Former cast member Faith Stowers came forward and said Schroeder and Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute.

More than six months after firing Schroeder and Doute, Cohen is sharing his regret over doing so. Cohen called the firings, “decisions for that moment,” in a New York Times profile published on Wednesday, December 30. Cohen continued that he’d, “much rather the shows’ stars — and we — stick around as their journey plays out,” per the New York Times.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.” he continued. “This is an unpopular opinion [of handling Vanderpump Rules].”

Cohen Commented on Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

Schroeder and Doute aren’t the only two cast members not returning to Vanderpump Rules. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright revealed that they will be leaving the Bravo franchise as well.

The couple posted similar farewell Instagram captions in early December, with Cartwright writing, “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

While Taylor and Cartwright both suggested it was their choice to leave, many fans and Vanderpump Rules fans and superfans think the two were fired. Taylor and Cartwright drew controversy before their marriage when they originally picked a pastor who had made homophobic comments in the past. The couple ultimately ended up choosing Lance Bass to officiate their wedding, but not all fans were thrilled about the time it took.

Cohen weighed in on the pastor controversy. “It didn’t seem so shocking to me that someone’s family pastor in Kentucky was homophobic,” Cohen told the New York Times. “I’m not condoning homophobia. I’m saying it exists.” Cohen added he’s proud that Bravo shows all reality, and not just the reality viewers want to see. “We’ve been able to build a big tent.”

Cohen Has Addressed Taylor & Cartwright’s Departure Before

Shortly after Taylor and Cartwright announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules, Cohen spilled his thoughts.

“I just have to say, I have to give it up to them,” Cohen said during a December 7 episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That’s quite a run that he had.”

Cohen continued, sharing his praises for Taylor. “He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think? That was an incredible run that they had,” Cohen said. “One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is, man, every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s*** storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly. And he always took it like a man. He was a good sport.”

