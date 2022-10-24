Andy Cohen Receives Harsh Feedback Over ‘Problematic’ Reunion

The second part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is done and dusted many fans are unhappy with host Andy Cohen’s behavior toward the cast members.

After the episode aired, fans took to social media to call out the host and accuse him of bias, of “dismissive treatment” of Crystal Kung-Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais, and of being “problematic.” A couple of instances in particular that fans criticized were the segment discussing Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne throwing Beauvais’ book in the garbage as well as his apparent coldness toward Kung-Minkoff.

Fans called for Cohen to be replaced as the host of reunion shows, with some suggesting that Housewives from other franchises could step in as hosts of each other’s reunion shows.

Andy Cohen Was Slammed on Various Platforms as Fans Asked Him About His Treatment of Garcelle Beauvais at the RHOBH Reunion

There were several Reddit threads created calling out Cohen, especially after part 2 of the reunion aired, including one Reddit post that argued that the way Beauvais and Kung-Minkoff were treated is “what BIPOC go through on a daily basis.” The person wrote, “When you see the way Garcelle’s pain is easily dismissed (especially by her boss, Andy) this is what we go through on a daily basis.”

Another one addressed the recycling conversation directly as fans expressed frustration at Cohen for not digging deeper into Beauvais’ book getting trashed as he made a lighthearted comment about Jayne and Rinna’s recycling habits. “Andy is incredibly disingenuous and so great at brushing off topics that aren’t of interest to him,” someone wrote. “Garcelle was holding back tears and the whole scene was difficult to watch.”

It wasn’t just on Reddit that people shared their unhappiness at Cohen’s hosting job as a tweet he published on October 20, the morning after the reunion, picked up hundreds of critical responses. Cohen posted that fans should tweet him their questions for the “Below Deck” captains for a future WWHL but the majority of the comments were about RHOBH.

“What we see now [on RHOBH] is rampant racism & complete bullying that you enable,” someone replied. “Tonight was sickening and if hosting is done, the bs needs to be called out. Over it all.”

Someone else asked Cohen why he laughed with Rinna and Jayne about throwing Beauvais’ book in the garbage right after he’d asked her about including her experience with Bill Cosby in the book. “Do you think her experiences are trash? Do you think they’re funny? Shame on you,” they added. Many others simply asked for Cohen to issue an apology to Beauvais and Kung-Minkoff.

Many of the Criticisms Aimed at Andy Cohen Were About the Segment on Recycling & Garcelle Beauvais’ Book

The most criticized segment came about after Cohen asked about the infamous photo that Jayne shared on her Instagram Stories showing Beauvais’ book in the garbage, which she said was done in retaliation for Beauvais using a clip of Jayne to promote her book.

Rinna shared that she was the one who actually shot the video and had sent it in a group chat that Beauvais wasn’t a part of. The host of “The Real” talk show seemed very bothered about it and said, “everybody was snickering about it.”

She pointed out that there’s “obviously” a “separate group chat” but instead of digging deeper and questioning Rinna and Jayne, Cohen switched gears and asked Rinna if she recycles. “You took a lot of s***, Erika, for her lack of recycling. You had an old phone in there,” he joked.

Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs Wednesday, October 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

