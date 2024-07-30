Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Reboot Is Happening For Season 15

Andy Cohen confirmed that a reboot for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is underway.

The Bravo host and “Real Housewives” executive producer spoke out on the July 29, 2024 episode of his Sirius XM radio show “Andy Cohen Live” to answer fan questions. Cohen addressed one caller who complained about several members of the current cast, including Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, and the extreme toxicity they are displaying this season.

“Well, I mean, have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show?” Cohen asked the caller, before confirming, “Well, we are rebooting the show.”

“We’re gonna reboot it,” hesaid in a frustrated voice. “We’re gonna do something different.”

While he did not name who would leave the show, Cohen hinted it could be a full revamp as Bravo did with the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” after 13 seasons. In 2023, season 14 of New York City featured a completely new cast.

“We’re gonna see what we do,” Cohen said. “We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces. We’ll see.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” currently stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler are “friends” of the cast.

Andy Cohen Has Agreed It’s Time For a Rebrand

The 14th season of RHONJ has been especially toxic. Cohen previously spoke on Sirius XM’s “Reality Checked” with Kiki Monique to explain why plans for a traditional RHONJ reunion were scrapped at the end of season 14.

“This will all make sense once you see the finale,” he promised. “It is one of those classic Jersey finales that people will be talking about for a long time to come. And when all of us producers saw the last cut of the finale, we all came to the decision separately and then we talked. We all had the same thought, which is the finale is kind of the finale and the reunion all in one.”

Cohen compared the finale to “The Last Supper,” which had many fans wondering if the show would end for good after season 14.

In July, Cohen agreed with a caller on his radio show who suggested it’s “time for a rebrand” with the Jersey franchise with the addition of some fresh faces and the addition of negative cast members. “We’re going to figure something out, we’re going to figure something out,” Cohen assured the fan. “We’re all on the same page, how about that?”

Melissa Gorga Is Ready to Leave RHONJ In Her Past

Much of the cast tension stems from the division between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Gorga has already said she is prepared to leave RHONJ in her past after starring on the show since 2011.

In a July 2204 interview with Distractify, Gorga talked about the “crazy” 14th season of the Bravo reality show. Gorga told the outlet it’s “time” for a change.

“I just feel really good about it all,” the Envy boutique owner said. “I feel relieved that that season is going to be in the past, and it’s time to move on. And it’s time to see what Bravo decides, you know, see which direction they’re gonna go. And the truth is no one knows and we are all just waiting patiently, and we’ll see what’s next.”

Gorga also addressed the situation during a July 28, 2024 guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

While speaking with Cohen, she admitted she has to be “realistic” about her future on the Bravo reality show. After Cohen asked about her philosophical view over the fact that she “might not be here next year, the show may not be here next year,” Gorga replied, “I mean, it’s a realistic view right now.”

“I think you’ve said it multiple times also that it’s time for a change,” Gorga said to Cohen. “I do think a change kind of means that some people are gonna go. Maybe everyone’s gonna go. So, I think we’re all just trying to do our best to figure out what’s gonna happen. And realize that it is realistic that things might change.”

In an interview with Page Six in July 2024, Gorga she’s game for some “fresh faces” joining the cast of RHONJ—even if it means she won’t be on the show. “Listen, I’m excited for what’s to come,” she told the outlet. “I think we are due for some type of change.”

The RHONJ star added, “I don’t know what kind of change, but I am excited to see what happens. I’m excited to see what’s next and where this show goes from here.”