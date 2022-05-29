Andy Cohen Slammed as ‘Rude’ for Behavior Towards a RHONJ Star

Andy Cohen lost his cool a couple of times during the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion that aired in May 2022. Not only did he get frustrated with the arguing but he also got aggravated because the back-and-forth between the women just wouldn’t stop.

Cohen has been a staple during nearly every “Real Housewives” reunion. Aside from serving as executive producer on the shows, he has also served as host — and mediator — during the post-show get togethers, which tend to get heated. Cohen has developed some close relationships with the star over the years which may or may not make his job as host that much more challenging.

The three-part RHONJ reunion gave fans a lot to talk about and while there was plenty of discussion on social media sites like Reddit and Instagram about the women there was also quite a bit of chatter about Cohen — and some fans thought that he was particularly “rude” to one star in general — and that’s Jennifer Aydin.

Fans Criticized Cohen for How Fans Feel He Acted at the Reunion

About a week after the third installment of the RHONJ reunion aired, a Reddit thread about how Cohen handled himself — and the women — at the pre-taped event took shape. Several fans of the Bravo reality series noticed a change in Cohen this season.

“What’s his deal? He’s completely cold to Jennifer and undermines everything she says. It’s been 4 seasons and she’s become a fan favorite, like give the girl a little respect already,” one Redditor wrote, starting a new thread.

“I think Andy is becoming this way at every reunion. It’s getting harder and harder for him to hide his true form,” someone else added.

“I think he’s over it – he’s been doing this for so long, the format is evolved, he’s rich now, has babies… he is over this shit. But he should leave because his rudeness and disdain is showing,” a third person said.

“He’s been incredibly rude and dismissive to Jennifer every time she’s appeared on WWHL,” a fourth comment read.

“I thought this was his worst reunion. Next level rude, guy,” read a fifth person’s take.

Fans Previously Slammed Cohen for How He Treated Joe Gorga

RHONJ fans were also unhappy with how Cohen acted toward Joe Gorga during the reunion. During an argument with Teresa Giudice, Gorga got support from Cohen. When Gorga stormed off the stage and threatened to quit the show, Cohen expressed just how important Gorga’s role on the series is.

“Andy sticking up for Joe so much during this reunion is truly pathetic,” one Redditor said after part one of the reunion aired. “How does this husband, not even a main cast member, have that much pull on this show? It seems so bizarre and makes no sense. What behind the scenes blood pact did he sign?!” the person added.

Several fans agreed with this and thought that Cohen shouldn’t have come to Gorga’s defense the way that he did.

