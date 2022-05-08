Is Andy Cohen Ready to Say Goodbye to ‘Watch What Happens Live’?

Seven months after rumors surfaced that Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” was going to be canceled, host Andy Cohen has provided an update on his future with the show.

There was a point in time in which fans seemed disinterested in watching the network’s version of a late night talk show, and some may have even gone so far as to say that Cohen wasn’t enjoying his role in the clubhouse anymore.

In October 2021, TikTok user TheKempire said that there was a rumor going around that WWHL was going to be canceled. He said that it would “not surprise” him if the rumor was true. He also said that he believed that “a lot of other of [Cohen’s] shows” may be canceled as well because “the ratings suck.”

However, in January 2022, the network renewed WWHL for two more seasons. It’s unknown what Bravo will do past 2023, but Cohen is hoping the show continues — and he said that he still wants to be a part of it.

Cohen Said He Loves Doing WWHL

Cohen seems to be excited for what’s to come on Bravo and isn’t looking to end his run as WWHL host.

“I will do it as long as they’ll let me. I love it. I hit a wall in year five, when I was kind of checking boxes for a minute,” Cohen admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“But I’m just feeling so much energy and excitement for it right now. It feels fresh now that we’re back live with studio audiences and doing live polling. We started a shotski siren the other night. It took us 13 years to figure out we should have a siren for when it’s time for a shotski,” Cohen added.

Cohen is busy juggling his executive producer role on several Bravo shows, hosting his radio show on SiriusXM, and raising his two children, Ben and Lucy — but he still seems to find the time to do it all.

Cohen Said He’s Doing His ‘Dream Job’

“Watch What Happens Live” has had excellent ratings in recent years. The show had “the highest reach of any late-night cable entertainment talk show among all key demos, with almost 17 million total viewers watching in 2021,” E! News previously reported.

The future of WWHL will likely depend on a number of factors but Cohen doesn’t seem ready to move on from the show just yet.

Cohen told THR that seeing the rumors that he was no longer into doing what he loves, it made him sad.

“Bravo does research on every show. And there was a poll or report where something like 3 or 5 percent of people said, ‘Andy seems kind of over it.’ When I saw that in print, my heart sank. I was so embarrassed,” Cohen told the outlet.

“This is my absolute dream job. How dare I? That was all it took. It’s funny because I’ve had long conversations with other talk show hosts that have all been doing this for over a decade, and all of them identified certain points in their run where they felt that,” he continued.

