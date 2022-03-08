Bravo, Andy Cohen Slammed for Having a ‘Predator’ on WWHL

On Monday, March 7, 2022, “Watch What Happens Live” had a new guest on — and many fans weren’t happy about it.

Bravo invited former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood to the show just weeks after he and his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown announced their engagement. The appearance also came a week before Underwood appears on the new CBS show, Beyond the Edge, which is set to premiere on March 16, 2022.

During his time in the Clubhouse with host Andy Cohen, Underwood talked about everything under the sun. At one point, Cohen asked Underwood a series of questions as a way to test “how well he has assimilated to gay culture.” The reality star came out as gay in April 2021, less than one year after he and longtime girlfriend Cassie Randolph split.

And while Cohen seemed to get a kick out of Underwood’s responses to his questions, Bravo viewers were less than thrilled — and they let the network and Cohen know it.

Underwood Previously Had a Restraining Order Taken Out Against Him





If you are a fan of “The Bachelor,” you’re probably familiar with Underwood’s story. He left the show in love with Randolph, but the two didn’t end up getting engaged. The dated for a couple of years after meeting, but things didn’t end up working out. After the two split, Randolph was granted a restraining order on Underwood.

“The 25-year-old graduate student has accused Underwood, 28, of harassing her via text message following their split. In some of the alleged texts, Underwood reportedly accused his ex of seeing her ex-boyfriend. Randolph also claimed that the former ‘Bachelor’ placed a tracking device on the bottom of her car and alleged he has shown up uninvited to her apartment and parent’s home in Huntington Beach on ‘obsessive walks’ in the middle of the night,” Us Weekly reported at the time.

During his coming out interview on “Good Morning America” in April 2021, Underwood issued a public apology to his ex. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he said on national television.

Bravo Viewers Were Unhappy That the Network Chose to Give Him a Platform

Many “Bachelor” fans have been unhappy that Underwood continues to appear on television and seems to be forgiven — rather than canceled — after his alleged treatment of Randolph. In fact, several fans banded together and agreed to boycott Underwood’s Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton,” which was released in December 2021.

It seems as though the feelings of wanting Underwood to go off and live his life out of the public eye are also shared by Bravo viewers, many of whom took to the Bravo WWHL Instagram account to share their disdain for the network’s decision to have Underwood on the show as a guest.

“Remember what he did to Cassie Randolph? I sure do,” one person commented on the Instagram post.

“Stop giving predators platforms,” another Instagram user added.

“We need a public [apology] from Andy and the execs for not only putting him on our tv but now this post. Unacceptable,” a third comment read.

“Come on @andy stop giving him attention and hold him accountable!!!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

“Please take this post down @bravowwhl – many survivors of domestic violence find him extremely triggering. I love your show, but this is not only out of touch, it’s completely distasteful. We can do so much better than this,” another comment read.

