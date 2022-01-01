Andy Cohen Slams Ryan Seacrest & ABC on Live TV

Andy Cohen did not mince words when it came to his criticism of ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said from Times Square. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

For the fifth year in a row, the Bravo star joined his friend and CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper, to host the network’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” Meanwhile, Seacrest is hosting the ABC celebration for his 17th year.

“I just got doused with confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count. You get it? It’s not Journey,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host exclaimed. Journey was one of ABC’s Times Square performers.

The duo will be followed up by CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern time on January 1, 2022.

Fans React to Andy Cohen’s Comments

CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage famously includes some free-flowing alcohol and this year is no exception. Twitter was buzzing with their reactions to Cohen’s comments, some chalking it up to his lack of sobriety.

As one viewer tweeted, “CNN made the decision a long time ago that drunk Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and Don Lemon was far more entertaining to people than Ryan Seacrest and company.”

Another viewer concurred, tweeting, “Man, #andycohen and @andersoncooper getting drunk on CNN is my favourite New Years Eve tradition.”

However, not everyone is a fan. “The way #AndyCohen is right now is reason #462 why I quit drinking more than 18 yrs ago,” read one tweet. “Sloppy drunk on tv isn’t entertaining. #CNNNYE”

