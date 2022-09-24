Andy Cohen Blasts Social Media ‘Bulls***’

In September 2022, Andy Cohen shared some of the trolling and negative messages he’s received about his appearance and his family on social media and hit out at those behind the comments.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a screenshot of messages he got from someone about his baby daughter Lucy, in which someone asked him, “Are you worried [because] she doesn’t smile.” The question was followed up by a series of comments offering unsolicited advice to Cohen to spend more time with his daughter. The screenshot showed that Cohen replied at least in part with, “She smiles all the time.”

He shared the screenshot on Instagram with the caption, “This is the kind of bulls*** I’m dealing with.” He later added another screenshot with the caption, “And more!” The second screenshot showed that he received a message from someone who said, “Babe you need a skin refresh and some Botox, I love you to death but I got to call it like I see it…” Cohen apparently replied to that person, “I am happy with my face. Thank you.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cohen Has Shared Other Negative Comments He Received on Social Media Before & an Interaction With a Troll

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time Cohen shared that he’s been trolled on social media. On September 9, 2021, Cohen posted screenshots of an interaction he had regarding his son Ben. “You should try and be a better person for your son,” the person wrote in a direct message to the “Watch What Happens Live” host. Cohen replied to the person by asking, “What am I doing wrong?”

The individual replied with a strange apology, “Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.” Cohen told them, “I am indeed a real person. Thanks for understanding.” The conversation between the two continued, with the troll telling him it was really “cool” that Cohen had answered him but gave him some advice: “You probably shouldn’t confront trolls though.”

Cohen answered, “You probably shouldn’t troll people though.” He posted the interaction on Instagram with the caption, “Social media in a nutshell…”

Cohen Is a Single Parent to 2 Children, Ben & Lucy

Cohen has been open about his family and being a single father, welcoming Benjamin Allen Cohen on February 4, 2019. This year, he made a surprise announcement welcoming his daughter Lucy Eve Cohen on April 29, 2022.

“After many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen first shared on WWHL in December 2018. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

In April 2022, he wrote on Instagram, “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” Cohen thanked his surrogate and praised all surrogates. The Bravo head welcomed both Ben and Lucy, who are “biological siblings,” via surrogate, People reported.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’