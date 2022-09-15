Andy Cohen Teases Southern Charm Reunion: ‘I Cried’

The “Southern Charm” reunion was filmed on Tuesday, September 13, and Andy Cohen took to Instagram to tease some drama from the taping.

Halfway through the reunion taping for the hit Bravo show’s 8th season, Andy Cohen posted a video to his Story showing a conversation he was having with Craig Conover during a break. Cohen began with the camera on himself then turned it toward Conover and asked the longtime “Southern Charm” star, “How’s it going buddy?”

Conover replied, “First half’s over, I think it’s about to ignite… it’s me in and Shep [Rose] in the hot seat.”

Cohen then changed subjects and brought up Austen Kroll. “Look how tall Austen is… have I roasted Austen enough today do you think?” Kroll replied, “I think the tweets are roasting enough.” Cohen laughed, “Oh right, yeah yeah yeah, there’s some venomous tweets.” Here is the video:

Andy Cohen Said He ‘Laughed’ & ‘Cried’ During the Reunion

Cohen also shared a couple of videos to his Instagram Stories after the reunion ended filming, including one showing him walking out of the studio with the text, “I laughed, I cried.”

The Bravo head also shared a video of himself talking while still on set as some of the cast’s voices could be heard in the background. Cohen told the camera, “Craig wants me to do a do-over.” Conover’s voice was then heard interjecting, “Just the first sentence.”

Cohen repeated, “Just the first sentence? Because you were low energy.” Shaking his head, the reunion host added, “I mean, there’s no do-overs at reunions. This isn’t a scripted show. No, no special privilege,” he laughed.

There Has Been a Lot of Drama Between Cast Members Since the Season Began Airing

There will be a lot to unpack at the reunion this season of “Southern Charm” as there has been a lot of drama throughout each episode as well as since the show aired.

One major storyline is undoubtedly the troubled relationship between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green, which has had some ups and downs as the two have tried to get on the same page about the future. The couple announced two months ago that they had broken up, so viewers will likely find out more about what happened at the reunion.

There has also been some tension between other cast members, as Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo clashed earlier in the season. Newbie Venita Aspen also butted heads with some co-stars, namely Dennis, Olivia Flowers, and in the most recent episode, Leva Bonaparte. After the season wrapped, fans noticed that Bonaparte had unfollowed most of her co-stars, including her close friend Aspen, on social media.

Although not a main cast member, Madison LeCroy will likely have a role to play in the reunion as she continued to be a topic of conversation for Kroll and a thorn in the side of his budding relationship with Flowers. Flowers has since claimed that LeCroy is still sending “late-night texts” to Kroll.

