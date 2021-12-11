Andy Cohen Spills on Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy Split Timeline

Andy Cohen discussed James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ split during the December 8, 2021, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Shortly after the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping, which was hosted by Cohen, took place, a rumor circulated on Instagram that Kennedy and Leviss actually broke off their engagement during the show. Within days, the former couple confirmed their split.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” a statement shared by both Leviss and Kennedy on December 5, 2021, read.

According to People magazine, Leviss gave her engagement ring back to Kennedy on stage while cameras were rolling.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Revealed That Kennedy & Leviss Split the Night Before the Reunion Taping

During “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen read a fan question to guest Kristin Chenoweth, asking how she felt about the recent breakup between Leviss and Kennedy. The Broadway star was shocked and hadn’t previously heard the news.

“When did this happen? When did this occur? Where have I been?” Chenoweth asked, completely surprised.

“It happened last Thursday night. They announced it at the reunion last Friday,” Cohen responded. Previously, the rumor was that Kennedy and Leviss actually broke up at the reunion, and there have been all kinds of rumors about what might have happened to cause the two to break things off.

It seems, however, that Kennedy and Leviss actually decided to go their separate ways before they arrived to film the reunion. Interestingly, Leviss shared an Instagram Story of herself sitting next to Kennedy before the taping began, and things seemed fine between them.

Nevertheless, Chenoweth was able to collect her thoughts and weigh in on the split. “It’s better now than later,” she said.

Cohen Didn’t Offer any More Details About the Split

When Chenoweth asked Cohen what happened, he said that it “wasn’t [his] story to tell.” The “Vanderpump Rules” reunion has already been filmed, but a date for its airing has not yet been set by Bravo. Fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to find out what went wrong between Leviss and Kennedy, who got engaged back in May.

While there is plenty of speculation out there, one thing is for certain: Leviss and Kennedy aren’t going to work it out this time. Whatever may have happened must have been big because Leviss has already packed up her belongings and moved out of the apartment that she shared with Kennedy.

One source told The Sun that Leviss had “reached her limit” with Kennedy. And while infidelity isn’t to blame, a source explained, Leviss was the person who broke things off.

“She doesn’t even have anywhere to keep her stuff so it’s in public storage. But she knows she needed to move on from James for good,” another source told the outlet. “Making fun of her looks and basically only appreciating her physical beauty. I think she just had her limit and realized she cannot fix him,” the source added.

