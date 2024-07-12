Andy Cohen Shares Plans If He Stops Working for Bravo

Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared his plans on the chance he no longer works for the network, owned by NBCUniversal Media Group.

During an appearance on the June 21 episode of former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis’ podcast, “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” Cohen shared he often tells Bravo stars to keep their careers outside reality television. He explained he does not believe starring in a Bravo series is sustainable.

“That’s why I always say about being a reality star, like, it’s not a profession. It’s a gift when it happens. But it’s like don’t quit your day job, whatever you do,” said Cohen.

The father of two then revealed he would continue his career as a radio personality and radio producer if he no longer worked for Bravo. Cohen currently hosts the Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live” and is an executive producer for several “Real Housewives” franchises, per IMDb.

“If the Bravo stuff goes away, at least I have the radio. And we’re here and other stuff will develop on the side,” said the creator of SiriusXM’s radio channel, Radio Andy.

Andy Cohen Discussed The History of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

Cohen celebrated his 15th anniversary of hosting “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” in June 2024. He discussed the early days of “Watch What Happens Live” in a segment for the show’s July 2 episode.

He stated he started by filming Bravo talent in his office while his assistant filmed it.

“We would post it up on the internet. This was the only experience I had on camera,” said Cohen.

He then shared that a Bravo producer eventually allowed him to film the talk show in his studio. From there, the program was broadcast on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Stated He Gets Nervous About Potential Backlash

In a July 2024 interview with TODAY, Cohen stated that he still enjoys hosting “Watch What Happens Live.” He also shared why he believed celebrities agree to be guests on the show, where they are expected to play games and answer personal questions.

“They know they’re going to leave having a great interview and having a lot of fun. And I think there’s something, in the age that we’re in now, the authenticity of the show is the thing what keeps people come back,” said Cohen.

He clarified that he does get nervous about the potential backlash he might receive because of his comments on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Everything is always so much worse in print than when you hear the context. We are living in a society that is wanting to be outraged about everything,” said Cohen.

He stated, however, that he “like[s] pushing the envelope.’

During the TODAY interview, Cohen also shared how he has changed since “Watch What Happens Live” premiered in 2009. He noted that he is now a father of a 5-year-old son named Ben and a 2-year-old daughter named Lucy. The television producer also stated that he wanted to be more present for his family.

“You really take stock of what 15 years is. I know this moment is going to pass quickly and I want to be in it,” said Cohen.