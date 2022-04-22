Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Disgusting’ Bravo Stars in Video Clip

Bravo released a clip of Andy Cohen visiting the cast of “Summer House” this week ahead of the end of the show’s sixth season and it showed Cohen reacting to some of the cast’s living arrangements.

A clip of the whole video was shared on Bravo’s Instagram with the caption, “Look who stopped by the #SummerHouse for a pre-Reunion reunion! Head to the link in bio for the full video!” The full version of the video showed Cohen’s surprise appearance at the Hamptons house.

Andy Cohen surprised the whole cast when he knocked on the door of their summer house, the video showed. It appears as though the visit took place after the prom-themed party the cast is currently planning and saw “Southern Charm’s” Craig Conover visiting the house.

Shortly after Cohen’s shock arrival, “Summer House” OG Kyle Cooke took the Bravo head on a tour of the house. While all of the bedrooms appeared very clean with the beds neatly made, Cohen soon noticed one exception.

Cohen Was Surprised By Ciara Miller & Paige DeSorbo’s Room & Called It ‘Disgusting’





As Cohen walked into Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo’s room, viewers could see in the video that it was a mess, with a suitcase open and clothes everywhere and a dresser covered in drinks and several half-filled cups of drinks. Cohen was shocked and said, “A lot of clothes, a lot of iced coffees, I mean this is a spoiled food zone, wow.”

After the tour ended, Cohen spoke to all the cast members and told Lindsay Hubbard that he was impressed with how neat her room was. He then said, “Ciara, your room… the amount of old food in your room,” he said then made a repulsed face and added, “it’s disgusting!”

Miller replied with shock that Cohen went upstairs and saw their room while DeSorbo joked, “Well in case someone comes in and they’re hungry we’re hospitable.” Cohen replied, “there are iced coffees everywhere it’s gross.” Miller said it was because their cast members would go into their room and leave their stuff there.

Fans Reacted to a Portion of the Clip That Was Shared on Instagram

A portion of the clip with Cohen’s reaction to DeSorbo’s and Miller’s room was shared on an Instagram fan account and many fans replied with their own comments about the mess and criticized the cast members.

One fan wrote, “Ciara & Paige blaming everyone is,” with an eye roll emoji. Another added, “They are used to being picked up after. Pretty privilege.” Another reply stated, “I would be mortified beyond words.” One person wrote, “Disgusting.”

One of the replies on the Instagram video said, “these are grown a** women one is a nurse! just disgusting.” Another agreed, “Disgusting slobs. No one ‘picks up’ after Ciara. Paige’s mama cleans her messes, though.” One of the replies stated, “Wow. They should be embarrassed. I would be if I was a dirty bird.”

