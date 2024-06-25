Andy Cohen Addresses ‘Summer House’ Reunion Behavior Amid Backlash

Andy Cohen responded to backlash he received following the finale of the “Summer House” season 8 reunion.

More than a week after the final part of the reunion aired on Bravo, Cohen addressed fans who accused him of favoring the men on the cast. Several irate fans took issue with Cohen’s questions to exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. In August 2023, Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard on camera. Hubbard claimed to be “blindsided” by the abrupt breakup.

During a June 24, 2024 segment on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen read a message from a follower who wrote, “Wow Andy to start the ‘Summer House’ reunion being gleeful about the end of their engagement was so disrespectful to them both.”

“Then to let Kyle [Cooke] talk over her and involve himself so obnoxiously in the conversation that you were trying to initiate between you and Carl many more examples of how hard you rode for Carl and how you blatantly let everyone [expletive] all over Lindsay was gross. …This was disappointing,” the viewer added.

Cohen responded with, “They shouldn’t have been together.”

“And I was gleeful,” he admitted. “[After] like watching them fight for 15 episodes. And by the way, Lindsay is now happily in love with the new man so…”

Andy Cohen Admitted He Got ‘A Lot of Negative Feedback’ For How He Handled the ‘Summer House’ Reunion

Cohen admitted that he heard it from fans following the reunion. “Well, I did get a lot of negative feedback about that, about me at that reunion saying that I rode too hard for the guys,” he said on his radio show. “I wish it would have been three parts that’s all I can say because there was a whole lot more.”

The Bravo host added that he felt he was fair during the reunion. “I was tough on Carl, I have to say,” he added. “And so maybe that didn’t come across. But I mean he double-talked Lindsay all season too. I mean he mix-messaged her, so I thought we talked about that a lot.”

Fans responded to Cohen’s comments on social media. “Did you release the wrong episode then, because we didn’t see what you are describing,” one commenter wrote.

“Right? I may have watched the wrong reunion bc the one I saw was Andy being rude to Lindsey and letting Kyle and Carl slide,” another agreed.

“Thanks for addressing this @bravoandy. You are my fave but I also felt that Linds was left to hang on that one. However you mentioning it and that there was more footage – I believe it,” another chimed in.

Some Fans Felt Lindsay Hubbard Was Treated Unfairly By Cohen & the Cast

Some “Summer House” fans took issue with how Cohen spoke to Hubbard. After she claimed Radke planted seeds to “villainize” her all season and questioned if he contacted producers to film the breakup, Cohen shut her down. “I want to make a point that I think is important,” the 56-year-old Bravo host said. “Ya’ll — and you all know this — you guys don’t decide what is shot on this show. Production decides what is shot on this show,” he said.

He also suggested to Hubbard that since she got engaged on camera, it wasn’t unexpected to have her relationship end on camera. At one point, most of the other cast members appeared to gang up on Hubbard as well.

In May, Cohen told his “Andy Cohen Live” listeners that the reunion taping was “very satisfying.”

He sounded gleeful as he said, “Lindsay and Carl, we really got into all the mess. We went through it all.”

“As a fan of the show which I am, I don’t produce it I have nothing to do with it it was quite satisfying, quite exciting,” he added.