Andy Cohen Shares Message About His Surrogate for Baby Lucy

Andy Cohen has been on cloud nine ever since welcoming his daughter, Lucy Eve, on April 29.

The 53-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host introduced his daughter on Instagram with a photo of him holding her in the hospital. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!!” Cohen captioned the post. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!”

The TV host revealed his daughter was born in New York City, via surrogate. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” Cohen wrote just after her birth. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rock stars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

The dad of two made his live TV return on May 9 following a brief hiatus after welcoming his baby girl, and he used the platform to give his TV viewers an introduction to Lucy.

Andy Cohen Publicly Thanked His Surrogate & Revealed She Was in the WWHL Audience 2 days Before Giving Birth

On the May 9, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen started the show by talking about his new bundle of joy. “Tonight is my first show back since baby Lucy joined my family,” he told the WWHL audience.

Cohen thanked fans for all of their supportive messages, as a photo of him holding his daughter in the hospital flashed onscreen. “I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it.”

“And of course, I didn’t do this on my own,” Cohen continued. “I have to once again thank my incredible surrogate. What a partner and friend she has been to me. She was in the front row right here on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on the last show we taped two days before Lucy was born. I thought we were going to have a real Clubhouse baby right here. I’m so grateful for her and grateful that she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York state where surrogacy is now legal.”

Cohen added that his daughter’s name, Lucy Eve, is after the family name Louis—his dad and two great grandfathers were all named Louis – and after his mom Evelyn.

Andy Cohen Once Thought He Would Never Have Kids

Cohen has admitted that he never thought he would be a father. “As a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me, Cohen once told People.

He began the surrogacy process in 2017, and welcomed his first son, Benjamin Allen, in February 2019, per Us Weekly. At the time he told fans he was “eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate” for making his dream to become a father come true.

Cohen’s first child was celebrated with a supersized baby shower hosted by women from the Real Housewives franchise, but he kept Lucy’s impending arrival a secret until after she was born.

Fans did know the Bravo host was thinking about expanding his family. In late 2021, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he was thinking about the possibility of having a second child.

“I think about it all the time,” he revealed. “I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I’m a single parent, and so it’s just us. There’s always people around, but I think it will be nice for him.”

