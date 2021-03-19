Andy Cohen Reacts to ‘The Talk’ Hiatus

Andy Cohen thinks the ladies on The Talk should talk things out. The Bravo host weighed in on the ongoing drama over at the CBS chatfest after Sharon Osbourne got into an on-air confrontation with her fellow co-hosts while defending her longtime friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism for his negative opinions on Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The exchange got so heated, with Osbourne later apologizing if she offended anyone, that CBS ultimately put the daytime talk show on hiatus so an internal investigation could be conducted. Things got worse for Osbourne after former The Talk co-host Leah Remini accused her of regularly using racist and homophobic slurs when they worked together on the show more than 10 years ago.

In an interview on the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cohen, who has his own experience with abrupt network decisions, weighed in on the talk show drama. The Watch What Happens Live host revealed he feels the sudden hiatus was a poor decision and that Osbourne should have been back on the air the next day to clear the air with her co-stars.

“In my mind, what they should have done with the Sharon Osbourne thing is go back, get back on the horse the next day, and talk it out on the air,” Cohen told the program, per Fox News. “You know, keep talking. I mean, now we’re investigating it and we’re investigating what happened… it’s like, just keep talking!”

Host Kyle Sandilands agreed while Jackie “O” Henderson said “it’s going to be awkward” for Osbourne to return at this point. “They can’t come back from this now,” Henderson said.

Cohen Previously Said He’d Rather See Problematic Behavior Addressed & Worked Out On the Air

Cohen dealt with a similar situation last year when four cast members of Vanderpump Rules were fired from the Bravo reality show due to their past racially insensitive behavior. Months after veteran stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were let go alongside newcomers Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, Cohen reflected on the cast shakeup and hinted that the network may have jumped the gun by firing the reality stars for their problematic pasts.

In a New York Times interview, Cohen called the abrupt firings “decisions for that moment,” then admitted he would have rather seen the reality stars address their issues on camera.

“It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed,” Cohen said in December.

Lisa Vanderpump Has Also Hinted that She Thinks It Would Have Been Better to Let the Aftermath of the Scandal Play Out on TV

Lisa Vanderpump has also addressed the firings as well as today’s quick “cancel culture.” In an interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the Vanderpump Rules queen bee said it would have been a better lesson to see how the fired stars were able to grow from the fallout of their past actions.

“I think reality television is quite a good place to learn,” Vanderpump said, per Us Weekly. “I don’t like this cancel culture either. Of course, I do think sometimes people should be punished … and actions do have consequences, but I think people can grow from their mistakes.”

Vanderpump also pointed to the evolution of once-troubled Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, who overcame his substance abuse issues while on the Bravo reality show.

“It was a complete nightmare and then you see suddenly he comes out of that, like, a butterfly coming out of a cocoon where he’s suddenly — he’s not exactly a butterfly — but he’s definitely, you see him making progress and I think [to] see progress in youngsters is a wonder,” Vanderpump said.

When it comes to Schroeder and Doute, Vanderpump acknowledged that Bravo “did what they had to do at the time,” per ET Online. She added that quick action had to be taken because “everything was so inflamed at that time.”

