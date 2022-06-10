Andy Cohen Addresses Possibility of Tamra Judge’s RHOC Return

Many “Real Housewives of Orange County” fans have been clamoring for Tamra Judge’s return since her departure after season 14, but Andy Cohen recently hinted that there might be some obstacles to her return.

The Bravo head appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on June 7, 2022, and the two discussed a range of topics, including casting for the next season of RHOC. Lewis brought up the topic by asking Cohen, “Who’s gonna confront that b**** Heather Dubrow next season? Because they’re all f****** afraid of her. The only one is Noella [Bergener]… I do like that Noella went for her.”

Cohen replied, “I don’t think Shannon Beador is afraid of her at all,” and said he “loves it” when Beador and Dubrow “go up against each other.” That said, he did share that they have “great casting” for RHOC’s 17th season. Lewis asked who would be returning and if any alumni would make a comeback, to which Cohen replied, “Standby. Who do you think should come back? You want Tamra [Judge] back.

Lewis acknowledged that he did want to see Judge’s return to RHOC, but Cohen replied, “No but Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives? How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives?” Lewis answered simply, “You’ll have to talk to her about it, work it out.”

Judge Spoke About a Return to RHOC in a 2022 Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Judge and Cohen discussed a possible return to the “Real Housewives” back in February 2022 on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” At the time, Cohen asked Judge if she’d be interested in returning if it became a possibility.

Judge told the host that she’d have to check with her husband, Eddie Judge, for his blessing before ever returning to the show. “That’s an Eddie decision. Are you asking?” Judge questioned Cohen, who avoided answering the question.

Dubrow Also Shared on Her Podcast That She Doesn’t Think Judge Can Return Due to Her Podcast

Cohen’s comments on Jeff Lewis Live echo recent comments made by Dubrow about Judge’s podcast. On the RHOC star’s podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow said she understood that Judge was trying to “stay relevant” and build her brand with her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp.

However, she added that she doesn’t think it makes sense for the former RHOC star to return to the show because of her podcast. “At this point, how would you have someone back who just talks about the show all the time?” she asked. “Once you become someone who talks about shows, especially a show you were on, how can you then go back to that show? … It doesn’t work.”

Judge addressed Dubrow’s comments on the next episode of her podcast, saying her former co-star and her podcast co-host “multiple times they would call me a blogger and say that I needed to get a life and unlike Heather when she wasn’t on the show, she didn’t watch the show, as if me watching the show is a bad thing.” She added, “Heather went on to say, ‘how do you come back from that and why would you even come after me. There’s no place for Tamra on the show now that she’s a blogger.’”

Mellencamp said she thought Dubrow might feel threatened about the possibility of Judge returning to RHOC. “Why is that she feels so threatened by you she needs to put you down?” she asked. “I think it’s almost because she’s worried that you will come back and she won’t be able to call all the shots anymore,” to which Judge agreed.

