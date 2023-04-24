Andy Cohen Compares Interaction With Son to ‘Negotiating With a Terrorist’

Bravo producer Andy Cohen will often share videos and pictures of his two children, Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, 1, with his Instagram followers. For instance, on April 10, Cohen uploaded a brief video that showed him interacting with his son, who was upset because his father limited his television time. The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host explained to his eldest child, who was crying, that he told him he was permitted to “watch one” episode.

“I told you that you can watch one, dude, I told you that you could watch one. And how many did you watch? Two. So that was so nice of me. So then how is there a third in play?” said Cohen.

When the 4-year-old requested to watch more episodes of his program, Cohen suggested he did not appreciate his son’s behavior.

“You want three more? I kind of feel like I’m negotiating with a terrorist right now because I feel like you keep changing the game. You keep changing the game. You know one ‘Mighty Express’ is worth two ‘Fireman Sams’ [sic] just lengthwise, I’m just saying. Does that make you feel better? Does that make you feel better? It should. It’s just reasoning. I’m just reasoning with you,” said the producer.

“Early morning negotiation… (spoiler alert: I held firm!),” read the caption of the post.

Several Bravo stars commented on Cohen’s post.

“Hold your ground papa!” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

“You were so calm and gave a great explanation 👏👏👏,” added “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Ramona Singer.

“You are such a good daddy ❤️❤️ so patient and dedicated. It’s very sweet,” chimed in “Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton.

“You got this… sooo similar to a housewives reunion 😂,” quipped “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant.

Some fans also revealed they empathized with Cohen in the comments section.

“My life. Today it was because I couldn’t reach the breakfast bar she threw at me in the car to give it back to her,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s very comforting to know that a celeb millionaire is not immune to the terrors of toddlerhood 😂,” shared another.

“So relatable! hang in there BUT it the negotiations get harder, not easier as they get older 😂,” commented a fan.

However, several commenters criticized how Cohen interacted with his son in the video.

“Too much explaining. Just say no tell him why and that’s it,” commented an Instagram user.

“Darling don’t call your baby a terrorist. Their brains are to [sic] fragile to grasp to joke behind it. One day at a time❣️,” shared a different person.

“You need a parenting class. A terrorist? He’s NOT an adult😢 your tone with him is not loving and supportive of what he needs,” chimed in a social media user.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Parenthood in February 2023

Cohen spoke about parenthood in a February 2023 interview with The New Yorker. The Bravo personality discussed having his first child at the age of 49. He shared “when [he] had [his] kids, [he] was financially in a place where [he] felt comfortable.” In addition, he noted that he “got to experience being famous for ten years without having kids.”

Cohen also explained how his life has changed since becoming a parent to two children.

“I used to be the guy that had fomo about missing parties. I wanted to go to the Vanity Fair party every year, and I loved it,” explained the 54-year-old. “It was so exciting. I would fly out for Oscar weekend to go to parties, and you never knew who you were going to meet. And I’m chill now with all of that.”

Andy Cohen Shared He Has Had Difficulty Navigating Parenthood

While speaking to The New Yorker, Cohen acknowledged there has been times he has had difficulty navigating parenthood. He explained that in the summer of 2022, he “felt totally shackled” by being a father.

“And I was, like, Wait a minute. I used to be a different person, and f*** my life, and my three-year-old is having tantrums every second and, like, pooping next to the pool, and what is going on?” shared the Boston University alum.

Cohen also suggested that he has had to mediate interactions between his son and daughter in a March 2023 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Ben is alternately just trying to love her and kill her,” said the father of two.