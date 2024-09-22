Andy Cohen Unexpectedly ‘Turned Away’ at Airport Lounge

Even Bravo star Andy Cohen has to wait at the gate for his flight. The “Watch What Happens Live” host hosted a Q & A in his Instagram stories on September 21 while waiting for a flight, and revealed that he did not get into the lounge as he was expecting.

After one fan asked “Do you ever go to the airport lounges?” Cohen replied, “Funny story! I was actually just turned away at the American Lounge because my status chaned and I’m ineligible! So I’m at the gate. I’m early.”

In another story post, Cohen confirmed that his assistant Daryn Carp is in charge of making his travel arrangements (writing that she “does it brilliantly”), and that he was at LaGuardia Airport waiting to fly to Raleigh-Durham.

Fans Ask Andy Cohen About His WWHL Coughing

Cohen abruptly ended his Q & A after boarding his flight and receiving a fan question, “When are you gonna f*** me?” He responded, “Ok it seems like a good time to wrap this up. We are taxi’ing to takeoff! This was fun and a BRILLIANT time-killer!!!”

Before he ended his story, Cohen did answer a fan question about his health. Some fans have been noticing Cohen coughing more on “Watch What Happens Live” in recent months. After one fan asked, “You cough so much on WWHL now, is everything ok???” Cohen clarified, “Everything is fine and I appreciate you asking. I do have some kind of annoying hereditary hack. I sometimes sneeze or cough on the show and it feels so weird to see on TV. Like do other hosts do it or am I just a complete mess? Don’t answer.”

This isn’t the first time Cohen’s had fans draw his attention to the subject. After one fan tweeted in February 2024, “I’m over hearing Andy hacking all over the place,” Cohen quoted the user and replied, “Ugh I am too! My kids got me coughing!”

Cohen previously revealed that he has asthma after speaking with Today about his experience with coronavirus in March 2020. “I’m asthmatic, but the tightness that I felt in my chest [from COVID-19] was different from the shortness of breath that I feel as an asthmatic. It was a low fever, it was no sense of smell or taste. Really achy throughout my body, just persistent aches that wouldn’t go away. Kind of a dry cough, not horrible, but there,” Cohen shared.

Andy Cohen Wears the Same Tracksuit on Every Flight

Cohen spoke with his buddy Anderson Cooper for Cohen’s 2015 series “Then and Now”, which looked back at pop culture history, and Cooper outed Cohen for always wearing the same outfit on flights.

“When you go on a plane, you wear like an Ali G tracksuit. One color, you show up in a big yellow velour tracksuit. It’s basically Juicy Couture. I think you may have just ripped off the words ‘Juicy,'” Cooper said.

“Anderson,” Cohen replied. “A. it is only on international flights because we’re sleeping, and B. it’s always Adidas, and C. it is an homage to Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott, and D. I can sleep. It’s like wearing PJs on the plane.”

In his latest Instagram Q & A, Cohen was only sporting a t-shirt, meaning he must have been flying domestic (unless the tracksuit top was tucked away in his carry-on).

