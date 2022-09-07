Real Housewives Stars React to Andy Cohen’s Chaotic Vacation Video

Andy Cohen is a doting dad but his family vacations are no picnic.

The 53-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin Allen, in February 2019, via surrogate, per Us Weekly. Three years later, he introduced fans to his newborn daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in a post on Instagram in which he thanked his “rock star surrogate.”

Cohen regularly shares adorable photos and videos of his kids on his Instagram account, but a recent post only showed a view of the driver’s seat as he tried to reason with his toddler son while driving during a not-so-relaxing road trip.

Andy Cohen’s Vacation Video Got a Big Reaction from Bravo Stars

In September 2022, Cohen posted a video to Instagram that he captioned, “My ‘vacation’ in a nutshell.” But the trip didn’t look very relaxing.

In the clip, the Bravo star could be seen trying to talk to his crying son while driving. At one point Cohen asked Ben, “I don’t understand dude, you want to get out of the car. And do what? We’re going home, we could swim, and we could look at a ‘Busy Town’ book. I just got you a new book!… No?”

Cohen’s son continued to wail in the background as the family continued on their drive. The frustrated dad then provided an update five minutes later as he asked, “OK Ben, if you had to guess, why would you say you were crying so hard?”

The 3-year-old calmly replied, “Because I wanted you to park.”

Cohen noted that when he parked, Ben didn’t want to get out of the car, but the toddler said he actually did. ‘I’m glad we worked through that,” Cohen told his son.

In a post a few days later, Cohen marked the end of the vacation with a second car ride video. In that clip, Ben was screaming again, this time because he wanted to watch “Bob the Builder” instead of ride in the car.

“We’re going back to the city,” Cohen told his son. “You’ve been wanting to go back to the city!” As his son continued to bawl, a frustrated Cohen declared, “Vacation is over!” I know it’s been fun, but vacation is OVER!’

Cohen captioned the clip, “I need a vacation.”

Several fellow Bravo stars reacted to the videos.

“This made me laugh out loud,” commented former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards.

“Yep!!! So good, daddy!” wrote RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“ I am Ben,” added Lisa Rinna.

“I feel like Ben sometimes,” agreed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow.

“The joys of being a parent you only have about 20 years to go,” wrote “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley.

This Isn’t Andy Cohen’s First Travel Video

This is not the first family trip that Cohen has documented on social media. In July 2022, the dad of two posted a clip on Instagram that showed a chaotic ride with his two young children. In the clip, both of Cohen’s kids were wailing from the back seat as he drove. At the end of the video, Cohen sighed.

“Summer should be fun,” he wrote in the caption, in reference to “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke’s iconic line to his then-fiancée Amanda Batula.

