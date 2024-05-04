Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Show Had to Go on Pause

Andy Cohen thinks Bravo producers made a good call to pause “Vanderpump Rules” ahead of its 12th season.

Speaking on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” on May 1, 2024, Cohen noted that he is not a producer on the Emmy-nominated reality show. But he agreed with the decision after the cast filmed seasons 10 and 11 with barely a break in between.

“I always think it’s great,” Cohen said of taking a production pause. “Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening, and you want to get in there right away. And sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop. And, you know, so I think it’s a very good idea.”

Andy Cohen Said Viewers ‘Forget’ How Soon Season 11 Filmed After Scandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” typically starts shooting in May or June and often films during Pride weekend in West Hollywood. In 2023, production began in late June and ran until September. But on April 30, 2024, TMZ reported that “Vanderpump Rules” would take a “pause” from its normal filming schedule this summer. Insiders told TMZ that producers felt it was time to give the cast a “break” after filming immediately following the shocking “Scandoval” cheating scandal last spring and summer.

On his radio show, Cohen addressed the show’s back-to-back filming schedule last year. “People forget that we picked up cameras right after,” he said. “And then, like a few, three months after [Ariana Madix] found out about that affair. So that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage,” he said of the season 11 scenes that are airing on Bravo nearly one year later.

“We used to do this all the time with the [Real] Housewives,” Cohen added. “We would say you know what, let’s put cameras down for you know four or five months, and come back to them and they will have lived life, things will be different.”

Lala Kent & Tom Sandoval Also Reacted to the Pause in Production

Madix’s ex, Tom Sandoval, also spoke out about the filming break. During an appearance on “New Day Cleveland,” Sandoval recalled the “very short break” the cast had in 2023 after his cheating scandal dominated headlines.

“We picked up filming right when everything first happened. And then we kind of had a very short break and then right into filming this season that you’re watching now, season 11,” he said.

“And what would end up happening is production would just be done the last episode of the season, the reunion, then our ‘Secrets Revealed‘ or whatever, and then it’s maybe a couple weeks and then we go back to filming again. So, they just want to give it some time to breathe take a break maybe.”

The bar owner noted that he’s excited not to film on his July 7th birthday this year. “A different time of year, it might bring a fresh sort of feeling to our show,” he added.

Co-star Lala Kent addressed the pause on her “Give Them Lala” podcast on May 1. Kent refused to reveal if the pause was “confirmed” by Bravo.

“I’m gonna say this,” the expectant mom added. “If we film this summer, I’m going to have a peaceful pregnancy. Because I will not allow it to be any other way. This is my real life. This is gonna be my baby forever. I’m in charge of my own emotions, so if we do film, I will keep zen to protect the peace of my baby in the womb. And if we don’t film this summer, I will be on cloud fifty-nine.”

