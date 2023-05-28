Andy Cohen Spills on ‘Very Awkward’ Moment on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale has been a highly talked about episode as it showed the explosive fallout of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair and Ariana Madix’s split from Sandoval after nine years together.

Bravo head Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the drama-filled “Vanderpump Rules” finale on May 25 while promoting the release of his new book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.” He was asked which scenes the found the most shocking in the finale and he replied, “Just the raw conversation between Tom and Ariana,” he told E! News.

The finale saw the two talk about the end of their relationship and Madix told Sandoval coldly, “I regret every moment that I ever stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You’re worth nothing. And I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words, coming from the mouth of the woman that f****** stood by you and loved you. And was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that that’s how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

Cohen then shared another major moment for him in the finale, which took place between Leviss and Sandoval. “And then, Tom and Raquel — her thinking he said ‘I love you’ and he didn’t say it. That was very awkward,” Cohen said. That moment saw Sandoval assuring Leviss that his family loved her, saying “They love you,” and Leviss replying, “I love you too.” Sandoval then told her, “I said ‘they love you,’ but I love you too.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Cohen Also Responded to Questions About the Possible Cast of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for Season 11

Cohen also addressed the future of “Vanderpump Rules” amid speculation that no one will want to film with Leviss and Sandoval in the future. “Not my problem, actually,” Cohen told E! News in the same interview. “I’m not a producer of that show, so I leave it to the great minds.”

One of the producers of the show, Alex Baskin, told Variety in May 2023 that the plan was to film the next season in the summer of 2023, which is the usual filming schedule for the show.

He said they wanted to allow a break for the cast after the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion so they could process everything that was discussed. That said, he indicated that if anything major were to happen, producers could pick up the cameras again quickly.

Ariana Madix & Scheana Shay Both Said They Wouldn’t Film With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast have already shared whether they’d want to film with Sandoval and Leviss again in the future.

Lala Kent addressed that on the “Sofia With an F” podcast and said that she was never close with either Sandoval or Leviss so she didn’t care if they returned or not as it wouldn’t change anything for her. She said if anything, she’d be more unfiltered toward them as she wouldn’t have to bite her tongue to keep peace in the group.

In the same podcast appearance, Kent said they’d gotten calls from producers asking for the cast’s temperature on filming with Leviss and Sandoval.

Scheana Shay shared in May 2023 that she didn’t imagine any of the VPR cast wanted to film with Sandoval and Leviss. “In real life, we don’t connect with Sandoval and Raquel. It’ll be interesting,” she told E! News. Madix herself also said she had no interest in filming with Sandoval or Leviss in an interview with the New York Times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’