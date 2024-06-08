Andy Cohen Upset Celebrity Guest & They Almost Walked off WWHL Set

Andy Cohen has been the host of “Watch What Happens Live” since its inception. The Bravo exec has had a handful of uncomfortable situations over the past 15 seasons. However, there’s one in particular that Cohen remembers quite well.

“My executive producer told me once in year maybe three that one of the two guests was going to walk because she was furious with how it was going and it was an actual celebrity, a movie star,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and then she goes, ‘The publicist says she’s walking,’ because the publicist had come out during the commercial break and I was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god,'” he added.

Andy Cohen Attempted to Discuss a ‘Very Sensitive’ Subject

During his interview with Kelly Ripa, Cohen said that he believes he knows what happened.

“I very stupidly brought up something about as we were going to commercial break that I guess was very sensitive to this person,” Cohen explained.

“I thought she got out of it just fine, but the second guest hadn’t heard about this thing, and then the second guest was like, ‘Wait a minute, what? You did what?’ and then was really leaning into it and it was very, and I was like, ‘Oh god. Oh god,’ and Deirdre’s like, ‘Go to break. Go to break,’ and the second guest was making her re-explain it and the second guest was like, ‘Oh my god. That’s crazy. That’s wild.’ Anyway, it was not great,” Cohen added.

When Ripa said she was trying to figure out who it was, Cohen said that she would never be able to guess.

Andy Cohen Has Named His Least Favorite WWHL Guest

Cohen hasn’t been shy about sharing which guests on WWHL he hasn’t cared too much for. On a May 2023 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Cohen was very straight forward about which guests he didn’t like.

“Well, you know Amber Rose was not up for my shenanigans, that was years ago,” he said. And that wasn’t the first time that he name-checked Rose, either.

Cohen previously told E! News that Rose was his worst WWHL guest ever. “She didn’t want to answer any of my shady questions. She turned to me, she goes, ‘Am I a horrible guest?’ I go, ‘You are in the running for one of the worst guests we’ve ever had,” he said.

There have been other tense moments on WWHL over the years. In 2022, for example, Cohen got into an argument with Jeff Lewis. The two had a disagreement about Lewis’ former show, “Flipping Out.”

“Are you kidding me? What did I say before the show? I said you’ve given me two careers. And because of that I love you and I am grateful for you. So don’t say I don’t [live my life in gratitude]… I do and I’d kill for you,” Lewis said to Cohen when he was asked if he was living his life in “gratitude.”

“I was there 11 years before you fired me,” Lewis said.

“Sweetie, I was not in charge of programming at Bravo at the time,” Cohen responded.

“But you voted against me. But whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Lewis replied.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star’s Infant Son Was Nearly Kidnapped