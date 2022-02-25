Andy Cohen Gives Lengthy Statement About Wendy Williams Quitting TV

This week, it was announced that “The Wendy Williams Show” would be ending following the longtime host’s health struggles, People reported. The guest host of “The Wendy Williams Show” this week, Sherri Shepherd, will be premiering her own talk show, called “Sherri,” on Fox this coming fall in that same timeslot.

Following this announcement, Andy Cohen made a long statement about Williams leaving TV on “Watch What Happens Live” in the “Mazel of the Day” segment. He posted the clip to Instagram and captioned it, “WE LOVE YOU @therealwendywilliamsonline !!!!!!!!!!”

During the segment, Cohen said that Williams would not be returning to “The Wendy Williams” show after “an incredible 14 years and over 1,500 episodes.” He then went on to share his tribute to Williams and her achievements in television.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cohen Said Williams Had a Long Career in TV & Didn’t Shy Away From Controversy

Cohen shared that Williams “started her career in radio, honing her ability to go there in interviews before taking daytime television by storm.” He said:

No matter what was happening in the world, Wendy always made us feel like we were sitting at home, gossiping with friends. She presented herself as one of us, wasn’t afraid to run toward controversy rather than away from it. Her hot takes on hot topics were always a wild ride.

Cohen also noted that Williams was always upfront with people when she wasn’t happy with them, but what made her happy was the ability to connect to her audience. The Bravo boss gushed, “When it was time to spill piping hot tea with a wink and a ‘how you doin’, Wendy you made a very hard job look easy.”

He concluded that he is very excited to see the TV host back on the small screen when she’s “feeling up to it” and then called out, “We love you Wendy Williams!”

There Was Some Confusion About Williams’ Future on TV After the Announcement





Play



Wendy Williams Last Goodbye (Final Show Appearance) July 16, 2021 The last episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ with Wendy herself as host aired on Friday July 16, 2021 (Season 12 finale). For all of Season 13 so far, guest hosts have filled her place and she has yet to make an appearance as of January 2022. The show ends in June 2022. The song… 2022-01-18T22:11:02Z

Williams’ representative Howard Bragman announced what’s next for Williams after her show ended. According to People, he stated:

She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television—you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the Maybe Wendy Show. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.

Debmar-Mercury is the company that launched Williams’ show back in 2008. Following Bragman’s announcement, a message was shared to Williams’ new Instagram account which stated that the representative was not authorized to speak about her status with Debmar-Mercury.

It didn’t end there, however, as Bragman later told People, “I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward,” he said.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled