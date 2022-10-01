Andy Cohen Catches Heat From Fans Over Recent Move

On September 25, Andy Cohen posted a humorous video of himself at the White House along with the caption, “A message (tagline) from the President.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host’s video showed him walking down the hallway in the White House to a traditional location for a podium speech. Cohen, who wore a dark outfit and a striped shirt along with bright orange shoes, delivered his message at the end of the walk. Cohen’s Housewives-style tagline was, “I’m a father of two but a daddy to many.”

The music he added in the background was “Hail to the Chief,” a march typically associated with the president of the United States. The Instagram account for Bravo’s WWHL commented, “from the Clubhouse to the White House.” Cohen was in attendance at the White House for Elton John’s star-studded concert on the South Lawn on September 23.

Bravo Stars Commented on Cohen’s Post, With Many Calling the WWHL Host ‘Daddy’

Many Bravo stars responded to Cohen’s post, including Ramona Singer, who commented some crying laughing emojis. Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi commented that he was in full support of Cohen’s orange shoes. Cohen answered him, “omg this is the validation I needed after taking endless crap for these shoes!” RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett wrote, “Omg” with a crying laughing emoji.

Tamra Judge also replied, writing, “Daddy’s in the White House.” Dr. Jackie Walters of “Married to Medicine” fame wrote, “Hey Daddy (in my [Dr. Heavenly] voice).” Dorit Kemsley also commented, writing “Yes Daddy!” Cynthia Bailey, “Southern Charm” star Leva Bonaparte, and RHODubai’s Nina Ali also reacted to Cohen’s funny video.

Many fans made comments about Cohen’s orange shoes, as one wrote, “Everything is fine, but why orange?” One asked, “You wore that to the White House?” Another said, “You wore that” with a tearful emoji. Someone asked, “You wore those sneakers to the White House?”

Elton John’s Concert Was a Six Song, Solo Piano Concert on the South Lawn of the White House

Elton John performed in front of a crowd of 2,000 people at the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, the Washington Post reported. The British national played six songs solo on the piano and at the end of the evening, president Biden surprised John with the National Humanities Medal, the publication wrote.

Biden said the evening’s concert will be streamed for the American people at a later date for an event called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.” According to the Post, the medal awarded to John was a complete surprise to the pop superstar and he reacted emotionally to the honor, which marked the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In attendance at the event were politicians like Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi and others, as well as Billie Jean King, John’s close friend. The Post reported that the majority of the crowd were teachers, first responders and LGBTQ activists. The songs performed by John were some of his greatest hits: “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Crocodile Rock” — which holds a special significance to Biden — and “I’m Still Standing.”

Biden previously told John that he used to listen to “Crocodile Rock” while driving around with his two sons. David Furnish, John’s husband and manager, told the Post that John visited the White House when Biden was the vice president and met with his staff. According to Furnish, Biden’s son Beau was lying in hospital at the time, terminally ill with brain cancer. When Biden went to visit his son later that day, he sang “Crocodile Rock” to him and told him that John had been at the White House.

“He didn’t come back to consciousness,” Furnish explained. “But we’d been told that he smiled and it definitely, you know, triggered something.” That’s why John decided that the song should be included in the night’s setlist.

