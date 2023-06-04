Andy Cohen Names Dream WWHL Guests

Andy Cohen has a wish list for “Watch What Happens Live.” The Bravo host has helmed over 1,725 episodes of the late-night talk show since 2009, and his roster of guests has included everyone from Teresa Giudice to Oprah Winfrey.

Cohen has been vocal about his worst WWHL guests ever, repeatedly naming Amber Rose and Debra Winger as being uncooperative. But in a May 2023 interview on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, he told host Amanda Hirsch he has several dream guests who have yet to sit down with him in the Bravo Clubhouse.

Andy Cohen Named Two Reality Stars, a Pop Superstar & a Former First Lady as His Dream WWHL Guests

On “Not Skinny But Not Fast,” host Amanda Hirsch asked Cohen if he has any dream guests that haven’t come true yet on WWHL, and Cohen replied, “So many.”

“By the way, half of the Kardashians haven’t been on,” he said. “Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] have not been on. So I’d like to have them.”

When Hirsch asked Cohen if he ever tried to have the celebrity sisters on his show, he replied, “At that moment I didn’t try, but I felt that Kendall and Kylie left the happiest that day, they were like ‘this is great.’” The Bravo host was referring to his 2021 interview with members of the Kar-Jenner clan for a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special for E!

While speaking with Hirsch, Cohen elaborated on his WWHL wish list. “There’s so many people that have never done my show,” he told Hirsch. “Madonna’s never done my show. Michelle Obama’s never done my show. But I view every new person who’s never done it as a big….I get really excited. Paul Rudd just did it for the first time.”

Cohen has named Obama on his WWHL wish list many times in the past. In 2020, Cohen told “Today Show” host Savannah Guthrie that Michelle Obama is his all-time dream WWHL guest.

And when guest WWHL host John Mayer asked him to name a celebrity he’s still salty about turning down his show, Cohen replied, “Oh wow, there are so many. I’m always wanting to ‘turn them,’ you know what I mean?” “Michelle Obama, yes absolutely,” he said. “I’ve given so much money, I’ve participated with them. I am an enthusiast, I’m ready!”

Andy Cohen Once Turned Down a Major WWHL Guest & She Later Called Him Out For It

Cohen once missed out on a dream guest without even realizing it. According to Page Six, in his book “The Daddy Diaries,” he revealed that he turned down future royal family member Meghan Markle as a WWHL guest a decade ago when she was an actress on the show “Suits.” In the book, Cohen revealed he thought the legal drama series looked cheesy and that he wrote off Markle as a Housewives wannabe, but later realized he’s made “a huge mistake.”

In November 2022, Markle called Cohen out when she interviewed him on her “Archetypes” podcast. “I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy!” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Cohen admitted that years later after Markle had expressed an interest in being on WWHL, he and producers put the pieces together and realized exactly who they had turned away.

“I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you, because we had a sense,” Cohen told Markle. “We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse…we think we didn’t have her on the show.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.’”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor