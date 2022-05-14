Fans Complain About Andy Cohen’s ‘Cringe’ Watch What Happens Live

Bravo’s popular late-night show, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” is set to return for another couple of years after being renewed earlier in 2022, but some fans are getting frustrated with a few of the show’s aspects and longing for a return to an older format.

WWHL, which has Cohen as the executive producer as well as the host, is now on through 2023 thanks to the renewal, which will be its 15th year on Bravo. However, a recent thread on Reddit saw some fans express their frustrations about the viewer questions on the show, which have been coming in via Zoom.

“It seems to me that the questions are pre-planned/scripted,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Often, the person is looking off screen to read whatever their question is, and sometimes you can even see their notepad or whatever in frame! I suspect the questions are at the very least pre-vetted by production, and probably wholly provided lol.”

Many People Agreed & Said They Preferred the Days When It Seemed Less Scripted

Many people commented on the thread and said they missed the days when fans would ask the guests about any subject at all. One person said, “Of course they are pre planned. Remember when someone was supposed to ask [Kim Zolciak-Biermann] a specific question and then live he asked why she looked dope on instagram and trash on TV lmao Andy’s reaction.” Here is a clip of that moment in question:

One person said they don’t even want to see the viewer questions, writing, “I have to mute my tv when they take viewer questions because Andy and the guests always look like citizens of The Capitol in The Hunger Games. They don’t even hide their disdain for regular people.” One person responded, “To be fair, not if it’s an attractive 20 year old guy. Then Andy is so f****** cringe. Like disgustingly so.” A few others criticized Cohen, with one accusing him of “salivating” over young male callers.”

One person wrote, “Yeah I hate this part as well. If they’re going to do scripted questions, Andy should just read them and pretend they’re tweets, vs. the super awkward zoom interactions where he visibly rolls his eyes if someone dares to acknowledge the other guest that isn’t the subject of the question.”

One person stated, “It’s become completely fake and scripted. And the ratings reflect that.” Another wrote, “WWHL started tanking as soon as they got rid of the live callers. I don’t see how live callers could work now, even just ten years later.” One Redditor reminisced about a repeat called who they said “HATED one of the housewives… Every time she was on, this caller would have their call screened in and they would GO IN on the housewife.”

A few commenters spoke about their own experiences calling in questions and said they were all scripted. One person said they were in a Zoom audience and “They told me what to ask as well as the other person that asked a question.” Another said, “I was a virtual audience member, the questions are 100% coming from the producers. You get selected to ask the question, and told what to say.”

One person wrote that they were on WWHL a long time ago and spoke about the differences: “You’d call in, a producer would see if your question was good enough and they’d reframe it if needed… But I really could’ve said anything if I wanted.”

WWHL Has Been On for Many Years & Has Sometimes Contributed to Drama on Bravo Shows

WWHL has long been an exciting aftershow where viewers get to learn a bit more about what’s going on with the various Bravo shows after filming. Sometimes, what’s spilled on the show will later turn into drama on the various franchises, like for example the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna stated at the beginning of the season 12 premiere that she was watching a recent WWHL and was shocked by some of her co-star Sutton Stracke’s comments, which soon developed into an all-out feud between the two women.

